MORGAN: Canada must close the immigration floodgates now!

Controlled immigration is beneficial for both an economy and a society. Mass immigration leads to socioeconomic disaster.Canada has been suffering the effects of mass immigration for years. The Trudeau government opened the floodgates and used mass immigration to shield the results of its economic incompetence. Pouring people into the country offers a meager and short-term economic boost. It keeps the national GDP growing so they could point to one positive economic indicator. Unfortunately, while mass immigration gives us a larger economic pie, it splits that pie among more people thus our GDP per capita has been falling behind other developed nations. In other words, we are becoming poorer and fast..MCCRAE: Every child matters, or perhaps not.The usual suspects in academia, political circles and legacy media spent years attacking and labeling anybody who dared to question the mass immigration levels as being bigots and rednecks. Even the CPC didn’t dare question the immigration floods for fear of the progressive backlash.As the damage from mass immigration continued to mount, conversations began in hushed tones that we may need to hit the brakes. Canada’s already failing healthcare system was reaching collapse as demand overwhelmed the ability to access services. Undaunted, the fools in power said we must treat this problem through increasing immigration to fill the staffing levels. Few of the new immigrants brought medical skills with them, however. Just more ailments to burden the system with..The situation with housing is the same. Housing growth couldn’t keep up with the floods of new citizens. Existing citizens were being priced out of housing markets, while immigrants were housed in hotels at a cost we have now discovered is over a billion dollars. Urban settings with cheap housing are becoming outright ghettos as immigrants overload and overwhelm rental housing units.While Trudeau made it a hill to die upon, Carney hasn’t been afraid to reverse course with Trudeau’s policies such as the carbon tax. When Carney started hinting that immigration levels should be curtailed, he was applauded by the same academics and media figures as a pragmatic visionary for saying what they accused others of intolerance for saying only a year ago..MCMILLAN: To hell with the east, we want to be released.At this point, who cares about the hypocrisy with the about-face on immigration policies? We must stop this mass-influx of bodies and it doesn’t really matter who is doing it. We can go down the road of “I told you so” later. Just do something!The problem is, as Carney is well over half a year into his tenure on the prime ministerial throne, we are realizing he is incapable of follow through. He is all talk and no action. We are seeing that with his constant capitulation on trade issues and now see it with immigration. The Liberals have tried to hide and cover up the numbers as updated figures were withheld.Canada was bringing in 260,000 permanent immigrants in 2014. This year, the country is on track to being in 422,000 despite Carney’s vow to reduce it to 395,000. How hard is it to just say no?.Temporary foreign workers are still flowing in as are refugees and potential permanent citizens. Hundreds of thousands of people with expired visas have been misplaced, while we can’t even seem to manage to be able to deport child sex offenders from other countries.With temporary immigrants added to the total whether on student or work visas, Canada has had an annual population increase sitting at a staggering 900,000 per year. We can’t sustain this.The Liberal government invited recent immigrants to bring in their parents and grandparents. It’s as if they are going out of their way to bring as many people who will be dependent upon the state in as possible. In other words, they are trying to bring in a left-wing voter base..WATCH: Canada must close the immigration floodgates now!.Social disorder is on the rise as immigrant populations are introverting rather than adapting to Western values. Communities are ghettoizing and crimes committed by immigrants holding cultural values that don’t gel with Western values are on the rise.With so many issues pressuring the nation, it can be tough to prioritize. This one shouldn’t be that tough.We must stem the tide and get our country in order. Stopping all immigration isn’t reasonable, but we can and must cut it dramatically. The current levels are pressuring all Canadians and it isn’t fair to immigrants or citizens alike. The Liberals finally admitted the numbers were too high but lack the fortitude to do anything about it. They must be pressured and people must continue to demand that immigration be brought under control. It’s already going to take years to try and catch up as it is.