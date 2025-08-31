Opinion

MORGAN: Canada must close the immigration floodgates now!

We must stop this mass-influx of bodies — and it doesn’t really matter who gets it done.
Illegal immigrants
Illegal immigrants CBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Canada
Justin Trudeau
Liberals
Immigration
Mass Immigration
floodgates

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news