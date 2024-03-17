MORGAN: Canada's addiction enablement cult must be reined in

Canada’s addiction enablement cult is out of control and the havoc is spreading. Yes, it's a cult. We need to call out this movement for what it is. How else can we characterize it?No matter how stark the evidence of the failure of their policies gets, they refuse to face reality. Rather than rethinking the notion that enabling addiction will save addicts, they keep doubling down as the policies fail and lives are lost. Their ideology has become a religion and they are incapable of reason. Policy makers and the courts have embraced the tenets of the cult and BC is ground zero. The courts have literally declared it a Charter right for addicts to consume meth and fentanyl in children’s playgrounds. You will be ticketed for smoking a cigarette within ten metres of a doorway, however. Yes, it’s that insane. The notion of “safe consumption” has been pushed for years. Drug consumption centres have sprung up in urban centres across the country and they have been a disaster. The centres destroy neighbourhoods as drug dealers follow the addicts and bring their associated crime with them. The “safe” consumption concept fails as fatal overdoses continue to break record levels. It’s an easy statistic to monitor and its undeniable. Addiction is spreading and it’s killing more people despite the advent of “safe” consumption centres. The cult is focused on the myth that drug addiction is not a condition that must be cured. They see it as something that can be managed safely if only the addicts could get a pure enough supply of drugs and a nice place to consume them. They refuse to admit that the drugs themselves are the problem and propagate the myth that it’s only impure street drugs that kill addicts. That leads to their absurd and fatal provision of a “safe supply” of drugs. There is no such thing as a safe supply of fentanyl or meth. Do they think if a shot of heroin is pure enough it can’t kill a user? Yes, that’s actually what they believe. Still, the cultists have gotten their way and BC has been handing out drugs to addicts like candies. Not only have fatal overdoses risen, but so has the number of new addicts. The addicts accept the drugs handed out, then trade them with street dealers for stronger drugs. The dealers then use the “safe supply” of drugs to cut into stronger street drugs or to sell and create new addicts and expand their business. Anybody with a grain of common sense could have seen that coming. Anybody but a cultist that is. RCMP in Prince George BC recently seized more than 10,000 pills of which many were from “safe supply” prescriptions. BC Premier Eby was quick to claim the RCMP were mistaken in identifying the source of the drugs as being from the safe supply sources. Eby doesn’t need evidence to make such a claim. Cultists don’t need evidence. Police officers do however and their evidence has pointed to the safe supply handouts. The enablement cult has also claimed it’s a lack of safe shelters for drug consumption that leads to deaths. Homeless shelters won’t allow the consumption of drugs within their facilities and for good reason. They can hardly help people get back on their feet if there is rampant drug use all around them. Try to convince the single mother caught in the shelter to stay there with her kids while surrounded by addicts in the grips of meth-induced psychosis. Most of the homeless we see on the streets are addicts. The enablement cultists continually deny that but one only needs to walk among them for a few minutes to see that reality. The enablement cult has managed to get funding for and open shelters where drug consumption is allowed. They have created the nirvana for addicts that they claim is required. The addicts are given “safe” supplies, and now not only have a “safe” place to consume them, but they can crash there too as if it was any other shelter. The shelters quickly turned into dystopian nightmares akin to the opium dens of old. Activist Kevin Dahlgren managed to garner footage from within the PHS Community Services Society addiction enablement shelter and he has posted it on Twitter ("X"). Addicts are passed out in different states of inebriation on filthy mattresses or the floor. Body fluids are sprayed on the walls and shouts and screaming can be heard behind strangely locked doors. It seems like something out of a horror movie. How can anybody tour such a facility and still claim that it’s helping anybody? Nobody can unless they have embraced the enablement as a religion. They are blind to reality and the state is funding their delusion. There will be no easy solutions to be found for the addiction epidemic. Treatment is limited and expensive and not all addicts are willing to take part in it. We do know what won’t work though and that’s enablement. The enablement cult is populated by academics, activists and politicians. One thing lacking within the cult though is the voices of recovered addicts. They know what won’t work and they support treatment rather than enablement. The cult must be defunded and shut down. Until it is, the addiction epidemic will only continue to spread.