MORGAN: Canada's DEI reckoning has begun — now it's time to finish the Job

Along with being incapable of understanding the basic principles of supply and demand, progressives have a blind spot when it comes to race-based policies. They consider themselves champions of the downtrodden and minorities, yet they support the divisive policies that cause minorities to become downtrodden in the first place. They recognize that race-based policies caused injustice and wrongs for centuries, but feel the way to reconcile those wrongs is to implement more race-based policies. Two wrongs don’t make a right.Things move in waves and cycles. Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies were trendy for decades. The policies went too far, though, and as they became more extreme, the public recognized the absurdity of DEI. The pushback began in the private sector as large corporations realized the policies were seriously impacting their bottom lines. The outrage of progressives was worth enduring as they stripped away entire DEI departments from their corporate headquarters.Now we are seeing some public institutions departing from DEI policies. The University of Alberta is dumping its DEI policies, and it must be supported in this. Not only that, but this move must be fostered and spread throughout all institutions, both private and public. We must take advantage of the backlash against race-based policies to strip them from government legislation and from workplaces while we can. Rest assured, social justice warriors will immediately begin lobbying and trying to enshrine new race-based policies as fast as we can get rid of them. If we can go scorched earth now, it will slow the insidious creep of woke policies for decades.DEI policies are insulting and detrimental to minorities. The principle of racial equality has been embraced by Western democracies for generations. Having passed the equality hurdle, progressives have moved on to the more loosely defined goal of equity. This is where they assume that even if all rights are equal, some minorities are incapable of succeeding without an extra hand up. That’s true racism, and it’s ironic how progressives don’t understand they have embraced an ideology no less vile than those of historical segregationists. What a slap in the face to people within minorities who earned success through hard work and merit, only to have many people assume they only excelled due to racially preferential hiring and lowered standards. .In Toronto, a race-based Black-only school was opened in 2009 to the celebration of progressives. Martin Luther King literally fought and died to end racial segregation in education, only to have fools entrenching segregation under the banner of equity generations later. Separating black students from everybody else hasn’t been a success, considering black students drop out before graduation at a rate 23% higher than other races. Since when have progressives let success or failure stop them from pursuing race-based policies, though?The granddaddy of racist policies in Canada is the Indian Act. Even the name of the act itself indicates how out of date it is with the modern world. The act entrenches all sorts of race-based laws and has done so since 1876. Canada’s indigenous people have been lagging behind the rest of the country in every single measure of standard of living, and it’s getting worse for them. Crime, poverty, health issues, domestic violence, low education rates, and high suicides are a part of every reserve in Canada, and the Indian Act is woven into it. Despite this, progressives fight bitterly against any effort to scrap the act. In fact, they call people critical of the act racists.In BC, the government is beginning to enshrine a new set of property rights based on race and has even gone so far as to ban people of non-indigenous heritage from public parks. This only increases distrust between the cultures and, of course, is only making things worse for the already suffering indigenous population, but again, outcomes don’t seem to matter to progressives. They have blinded themselves with bizarre, misplaced ideologies wrapped in virtue signalling and identity politics. .There is little sense in trying to win over the people immersed in Canada’s identity politics. They are beyond reason.We can and must cater to the majority of Canadians who are fatigued with watching race-based policies dividing people while offering no visible benefits to anybody. Aside from some bureaucrats and lawyers who profit from the division, that is. Educational institutions are the best place to begin, and with the University of Alberta moving away from DEI policies, they can lead the way for others to follow. Make it shameful for any institution, whether public or private, to hold any race-based policies. Let’s ride the current wave of public distaste for institutionalized racism and wipe race-based policies from the map once and for all. Beyond shaming these institutions, governments must start defunding the ones that insist on maintaining racist policies.There is no better time than now. It’s time to live in a world with true racial equality.