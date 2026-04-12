Opinion

MORGAN: Canada's high-speed rail dream is just a Liberal slush fund in disguise

From California's $126 billion train wreck to Ontario's tripled costs, the writing is on the wall — and Ottawa is ignoring it.
Transportation Safety Board train crash Sept. 2, 2021
Transportation Safety Board train crash Sept. 2, 2021 Courtesy Transportation Safety Board
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Liberals
Opinion
Opinion Column
High Speed Rail
money pit
california high speed rail

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