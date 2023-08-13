Are you ready to be forced to take strangers into your home?
I know it sounds unbelievable, but most of us never would have believed the government would lock the country down for years over a virus either.
Canada is marching toward a national catastrophe as the government refuses to even consider reducing the immigration numbers while our housing construction lags.
This isn’t a matter of opinion. It's simple math.
The Trudeau government plans to bring nearly 1.5 million immigrants into Canada in the next three years, while we expect to construct about 700,000 new housing units over that period. Where on earth does the government think we are going to put the new Canadians?
Canada is a winter country. It’s not as if we can set up massive tent camps to hold immigrants for a few years while we figure out what to do with them. People need shelter with solid walls and heat for six months per year.
So, what is the plan?
Will we house the immigrants in community halls and gymnasiums? That won’t be sustainable for long.
Not all immigrants are destitute. Many immigrants have funds and will find homes in the existing market. That will push rents and purchase prices even higher though and Canada is already experiencing a housing affordability crisis.
Then there is the healthcare shortage. Waiting lists for treatments in Canada are already long and it’s nearly impossible for people to find a family doctor. How will bringing in millions of new Canadians impact that in years to come?
Tensions will build between current Canadians and new immigrants as citizens find themselves pushed into potential homelessness by the immigration surge. This isn’t fair to immigrants who are simply seeking a new life and home, but let’s not pretend this won’t happen. The ire of course should be directed at legislators who refuse to back down on the ridiculous immigration targets.
So why is the government so hung up on bringing in millions of people when we clearly don’t have the infrastructure and services to handle them?
The Trudeau government has created a budgetary pyramid scheme.
With massive increases in deficit spending, the government needs to try and pump the economy through immigration or it will crash. It is an artificial way to buy prosperity and like any pyramid scheme, eventually the bottom will be too wide to sustain growth and the structure will collapse.
Most of the top decision makers are hoping and assuming they will have retreated to their retirement destinations before it all falls apart. Cold comfort for the commoners.
The push to force citizens to rent out rooms in their homes will start as a soft sell. In fact, it has already begun.
In Nova Scotia, their housing minister has pointed out there are 130,000 vacant bedrooms across the province that could be rented out to ease the housing crisis. This is troublesome on a couple fronts.
For one thing, how does he know how many vacant bedrooms the province has?
Remember all those questions that seemed so intrusive in the census form? When they asked about how many bathrooms you had and such?
Now you can see why they wanted to know and why you shouldn’t have cooperated.
The other issue is we have a senior government official looking at those 'spare' rooms with an eye to compelling people to rent them out. The use of the word 'spare' reminds me of when officials use the term 'excess profit' when they are planning to hike taxes.
The next step will be shaming people.
People with large houses or empty nesters with spare bedrooms will be called selfish if they don’t rent the rooms out. The politics of envy will come into play as the government demands homeowners do their 'fair share' in easing the crisis. They will then imply that holdouts are racist though immigrants and homeowners come in all colours in Canada.
When the social shaming doesn’t work, the government will use its favourite tool to compel people to do things: Taxes.
In the UK, there is already what they call an 'empty bedroom' tax and Canadians on social media are already hinting it would be a good policy here. Let’s just call it what it is though. It’s a fine for those daring not to help the government with the immigration catastrophe it has created.
Even with social ostracization and extra taxation, many people won’t comply. If they wanted to rent out spare rooms to strangers, they already would have.
Then as tensions escalate across the nation due to growing homelessness and clashes between immigrants and citizens, the government will use its trump card.
It will declare a national emergency.
Civil rights can then be suspended and people can be compelled to open their doors through the threatened seizure of their bank accounts or possibly even their property itself.
It will be for the public good of course.
Does this all sound far fetched?
Remember what happened when we were told “Just two weeks to flatten the curve?”
The authoritarians in power in Canada are capable of anything and they have already proven so.
We don’t need to halt all immigration. That would be bad for the nation.
We do need to lower the numbers to match housing numbers though.
If we don’t, we are on a collision course with a catastrophe.
(7) comments
Great article Cory! Thanks. We see eye-to-eye on how far we should trust the governments. As far as we can throw them!
I can clearly see it...because their is a playbook. First you do it voluntarily..to be 'good. They you will do because they will start to shame you. Then they will set up a 'empty bedroom hotliness so neighbors or others can report you. Then they will demand RCMP access to inspect your home to decide who they can lodge there. Then they will just take your home and relocate you.
Ottawa must be stopped. And we all should all demand that our taxes stay in Alberta.
Anyone who thinks the Conservatives will save us from this disaster needs to give their head a shake. They have no plans to cut the number of migrants.
Yes they do, don’t ask for a link, simply look at their policy, also, who do you recommend we vote for then, if not conservative? NDP? Green? Perhaps Liberal? Or maybe you simply don’t want people to vote? Tell us who would be better than voting conservative?
comes to that ill be selling my house and moving to where the imigrints are coming from and live like a king. if they obtain 15millon new imigrints in 3 years this country is dead to me. its alredy bad enough
Spot on Cory well thought out.
Cory, you have nailed exactly what will happen, as I have said many times, Government doesn’t make us eat the complete S!!t sandwich all at once, they make us take small bites, and this is exactly what they will do to us.
