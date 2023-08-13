Tent

Are you ready to be forced to take strangers into your home?

I know it sounds unbelievable, but most of us never would have believed the government would lock the country down for years over a virus either.

Senior Columnist & Host

Cory Morgan is a Senior Alberta Columnist and the Host the Cory Morgan Show for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Calgary Headquarters. He previously served as Opinion Editor.

Recommended for you

(7) comments

YYC 007
YYC 007

Great article Cory! Thanks. We see eye-to-eye on how far we should trust the governments. As far as we can throw them!

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

I can clearly see it...because their is a playbook. First you do it voluntarily..to be 'good. They you will do because they will start to shame you. Then they will set up a 'empty bedroom hotliness so neighbors or others can report you. Then they will demand RCMP access to inspect your home to decide who they can lodge there. Then they will just take your home and relocate you.

Ottawa must be stopped. And we all should all demand that our taxes stay in Alberta.

Report Add Reply
bill.moulton
bill.moulton

Anyone who thinks the Conservatives will save us from this disaster needs to give their head a shake. They have no plans to cut the number of migrants.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Yes they do, don’t ask for a link, simply look at their policy, also, who do you recommend we vote for then, if not conservative? NDP? Green? Perhaps Liberal? Or maybe you simply don’t want people to vote? Tell us who would be better than voting conservative?

Report Add Reply
guest714
guest714

comes to that ill be selling my house and moving to where the imigrints are coming from and live like a king. if they obtain 15millon new imigrints in 3 years this country is dead to me. its alredy bad enough

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Spot on Cory well thought out.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Cory, you have nailed exactly what will happen, as I have said many times, Government doesn’t make us eat the complete S!!t sandwich all at once, they make us take small bites, and this is exactly what they will do to us.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.