Opinion

MORGAN: Carney celebrates expanding the welfare state

The Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit is a symptom of failure, not a success.
Prime Minister Mark Carney
Prime Minister Mark CarneyImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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Mark Carney
Opinion
Socialist
Welfare State
Opinion Column
Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit
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