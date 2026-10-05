MORGAN: Carney celebrates expanding the welfare state

Mark Carney spent the weekend telling Canadians to check their bank accounts. He said more than 12 million people would get the next Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit payment. Earlier, he called it a boost of up to $1,890 this year to help families with essentials while the country waits for the payoffs of “building big.”He may as well be celebrating increased food bank use while his government continues to bungle the management of Canada’s economy.Sit with that number. Canada has about 41 million people. Twelve million is not a fringe, and it is not “some households having a hard month.” It is approaching three-in-ten Canadians receiving a government deposit whose purpose is to help them buy groceries and cover basic bills. Ottawa’s promotion of this benefit constitutes a formal acknowledgement.A payment that exists so people can afford food is not growth. It is a transfer. The money is taxed out of paycheques, borrowed against future paycheques, or both, then sent back to a list of recipients the same government drew up. Calling it a benefit does not change the direction. A larger share of private income is being collected and handed back, with Ottawa deciding who qualifies and how much is enough to get through the till at the grocery store. This trend can only lead somewhere bad.If the economy were producing rising real incomes, you would not need an essentials payment covering a population more than twice the size of Alberta. The cheque is the evidence that prices for food, housing, and energy have outrun take-home pay for a wide band of households and that the response has been to widen the transfer instead of addressing the cause. Government gets bigger. The administrative state gets another program to run, another eligibility rule, and another deposit to announce. Disposable income, after tax and after the cost of necessities, does not get bigger. The payment is then held up as proof that someone is helping. They reach into your wallet, take out some cash, and then hand a small portion of it back to you and expect gratitude..This is how a welfare state actually expands. Not with one vote to replace work with benefits, but with a run of “temporary” top-ups that become recurring deposits. Each one is justified by the cost of living the last round of policy helped produce. Housing stays scarce. Energy and food stay expensive. Taxes and deficits stay high enough that wages never quite pull ahead of the bills. Then a new payment lands and politicians pat themselves on the back. No future politician will find the courage to cut these transfers, which will quickly become entitlements in the eyes of recipients.The political incentive only runs one way. A deposit in millions of accounts can be photographed and cheered as a success. The government’s inaction on developing the economy remains in the background. Carney’s own wording gives it away. The big projects will take time, so here is money now. The projects don’t need more time. They need leadership with the political courage to get things done. Increasing welfare dependency doesn’t lead to a stronger economy. It compounds the problem. Dependence gets rebranded as a boost, and the number of people who need the boost becomes the achievement.The figure worth arguing about is not how many Canadians received the payment. It is how many needed a government cheque to cover groceries in the first place. Celebrating the deposit treats the symptom as the solution. The country is not being lifted. It is being managed, one essentials payment at a time, while the share of Canadians who cannot cover the basics without Ottawa keeps growing.Canada is on a cycle spiralling to the bottom. As the share of Canadians either employed by the government or dependent on government transfers grows, the ability of the productive to keep up is reduced. Professionals and enterprising individuals either stop producing or leave the country for greener pastures. It’s an unsustainable trend, but as long as people applaud the smiling face of the prime minister while he gifts them a portion of their own money, the trend won’t be changing. It’s too politically valuable for the establishment politicians and legacy media outlets who depend on them to shake the status quo. Better to continually play Santa Claus on the credit cards of the next generation than to make hard decisions today.Don’t celebrate when a few dollars land in your account from the government to help you get over the hump. Weep that a country with some of the most abundant resources on Earth is slipping into becoming a full welfare state due to decades of bad governance.