Opinion

MORGAN: Carney must tell indigenous chiefs where to go

"Race based policy is always wrong yet Canada is slipping deeper and deeper into it."
Opaskwayak Cree Nation Chief Maureen Brown shoots the flaming arrow as part of the opening ceremonies at the community's annual Opaskwayak Indigenous Days celebration, the first woman to do so. Cory Morgan makes the case that Western independence would work well for Indigenous people
Opaskwayak Cree Nation Chief Maureen Brown shoots the flaming arrow as part of the opening ceremonies at the community's annual Opaskwayak Indigenous Days celebration, the first woman to do so. Cory Morgan makes the case that Western independence would work well for Indigenous peopleMinnow + Moon Photography Courtesy CBC
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