Opinion

MORGAN: Carney’s $200 billion vanity high-speed train wrecking Canada’s future

Carney’s high-speed rail dream is a legacy project built on lowball estimates and generational debt.
Mark Carney and High-Speed Rail
Mark Carney and High-Speed Rail Image courtesy of ChatGPT
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Ontario
Quebec
Mark Carney
Opinion
Opinion Column
High Speed Rail
Alto high speed train
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news