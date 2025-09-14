MORGAN: Carney's eco-zealotry is crushing Canada's economy

Canada’s economy is sputtering and it will continue to under Liberal rule. Carney’s administration is as economically reckless as Trudeau’s was and for the same reason. Carney’s net-zero obsession is overwhelming his pragmatism when it comes to policy reforms. He can’t allow himself to support any policy that may clash with his green vision for the world thus he dithers and offers double-speak while industries continue to decline.Carney has indicated he would support expanding Canada’s pipeline network so petroleum products can be exported to overseas markets, yet he refuses to drop the tanker ban or Bill C-69, known as the "no more pipelines bill," which make such expansions impossible. Carney repealed the consumer carbon tax but maintained the “Clean Fuel Mandate,” which continues to keep energy cost of living high. Carney has paused but won’t rescind the EV mandates which will lead to a ban on conventional vehicles. Even when facing fines for not meeting the 20% EV sales minimum to be imposed in 2026, dealerships couldn’t come close to meeting the targets. In fact, sales of EVs in Canada have declined significantly, with new EV registrations down 39% in the second quarter of 2025. The cars are expensive, unreliable, poorly suited to Canada’s climate and we don’t have the infrastructure to manage them. Despite all of this, Carney clings to the mandate to ban regular vehicles thus causing a chill in an automotive industry already reeling under the trade war. The Liberals imposed a 100% tariff on Chinese EVs which earned a massive retaliatory tariff on Canadian canola. Rather than lifting a tariff which protects a Canadian market that doesn’t exist, Carney is spending hundreds of millions of tax dollars on a biofuel initiative so the canola can be burned in vehicles.Canadian housing availability remains at crisis levels in some regions, and a contributing factor is the Green Building Strategy, which imposes regulations on construction, raising costs, slowing construction, and putting some contractors out of work.Meanwhile, billions of tax dollars are still slated to be poured into various EV and battery plants despite chronic failures in these industries.The trend is the same across the board. The Carney government claims to be concerned with the economy but then won’t make changes because they clash with the environmental goals of the regime.This will not change because ideologues are governing us. Mark Carney has proven himself effective in saying all the right words to get elected, but weak on action once in office. He has been painted as a pragmatist but he is anything but. He is blinded by an obsession to fight climate change through legislation no matter how much it makes citizens suffer.Ideologues are immune to reason and when they have convinced themselves they are saving the world, they will never back down. Carney, like Trudeau before him believes the world is facing an existential crisis and that he can stop it through legislative changes. He has a messiah complex and feels he knows what must be done and the masses must accept it for their own good. He is an elitist, and he has no interest in listening to those he considers to be his subjects.Canada must stop trying to be the world's Boy Scout and start looking out for itself. Carney reflects a nation crippled by mediocrity and lacking ambition.Unfortunately, and again like Trudeau, Carney is more concerned with his European reputation than the well-being of the citizens he is responsible for.Perhaps if Carney could be convinced that the European leaders he is trying to endear himself to would value his company more if Canada was selling them oil and gas rather than environmental platitudes, he would change his stance on energy development. His predecessor embarrassed the nation when he turned down Germany’s offer to buy Canadian gas. Carney doesn’t have to follow in Trudeau’s economically incompetent footsteps.After months of dithering and talking big, a list of Canadian infrastructure projects has been released. Not a single oil pipeline is among them. The government is claiming it’s the fault of private industry because no companies will step up to build a line.Of course they won’t!No investor in their right mind will build a pipeline in Canada when the federal government has legislation referred to as the “no more pipeline act”, a tanker ban, and has an implied requirement for indigenous consent for every project.Canada won’t get pipelines because Carney doesn’t want pipelines. It’s as simple as that.The only question now is whether the entire nation will swirl down the economic drain due to Carney’s zealous environmentalism, or if the nation will split so at least the West can escape the fate of the East. I am hoping for the latter option.