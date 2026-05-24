Opinion

MORGAN: CBC-funded hit pieces against Canadians are unforgivable

A taxpayer-funded prank show targeting Frances Widdowson, RCMP veterans, and defenders of Sir John A. Macdonald reveals how far the CBC has drifted from national unity.
Questions are being asked about taxpayer-funded activism and media ethics after former Mount Royal University professor Dr. Frances Widdowson and author Lindsay Shepherd alleged they were specifically targeted in an elaborate prank operation.
Questions are being asked about taxpayer-funded activism and media ethics after former Mount Royal University professor Dr. Frances Widdowson and author Lindsay Shepherd alleged they were specifically targeted in an elaborate prank operation.Image generated by ChatGPT AI
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cbc
Frances Widdowson
Opinion
Opinion Column
Sir John A. Macdonald
cbc hit pieces
RCMP Veterans
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news