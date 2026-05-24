MORGAN: CBC-funded hit pieces against Canadians are unforgivable

Canada’s State Broadcaster has hit a new low. No longer content to create subpar entertainment content based on woke pretexts and not satisfied with a grossly biased news division with a cratering viewership, they are now funding productions to undercut any remnants of national pride. Frances Widdowson exposed and blew up the production of a tax-funded “prank show” when she turned the camera back at them, and the extent of this vile and insulting initiative is now coming to light.Former Mount Royal University professor Frances Widdowson has been a longtime critic of the false narrative of 215 children having been killed and surreptitiously buried in an apple orchard at the Kamloops Residential School site. As evidence has mounted that the child burial story is a hoax, rather than investigating the issue to confirm whether or not murdered children were buried in Kamloops, activists have tried to shut down voices questioning the story. The CBC has jumped into the mix and funded a production to target Widdowson, and thankfully, it backfired.Widdowson was lured to a Vancouver studio by a fake production company called Forge Media. Fake websites were created along with fake identities and a fake initiative called “Heritage Figures Canada,” which was allegedly a docuseries on Canadian history. A person coaxed into taking part in the production can’t be faulted for not realizing it was an attack interview when such pains were made to disguise the production as being legitimate. The interview began benignly enough with questions and answers with an actor portraying Sir John A. Macdonald. Suddenly, a couple of activists burst into the studio and dumped shoes on the table while silently glaring at Widdowson. To her credit, rather than continuing with the charade or simply walking out, she pulled out her phone and began questioning the host. The actors quickly fled the scene, and the production was taken down while the host sheepishly endured an interrogation from Widdowson. Clearly, they weren’t prepared to have the camera turned back upon them.Widdowson posted her video on X, and it quickly became viral. Then we began learning of other ambushes this group either attempted to carry out or succeeded in carrying out..Lindsay Shephard had published a children’s book on Sir John A. Macdonald. She was targeted and endured fake interviews she later discovered were created to demonize Canada’s founder, along with Shephard herself. The production company even created a prototype collectible to make their hoax appear more genuine.Shephard has not only come out as a victim of this group, but she has exposed another. RCMP veterans were lured to a Vancouver studio for what they were told was to be a ceremony to honour their service. Their phones were confiscated before the show began. Presumably to avoid another episode like Widdowson’s. They were then subjected to humiliation on stage in front of the staged audience, berating them for the alleged role of the RCMP in residential schools.It has been found that this CBC-funded show approached author Jerry Amernic, BC MLA Dallas Brodie, and Conservative commentator/MP Aaron Gunn. Other names will likely surface as this scandal spreads.An investigation of this production must be held. Just how many tax dollars went into this hoax? Dozens of people were involved, and just creating the fake backstory must have cost a fortune. Not to mention setting up fake studios and flying victims across the country to participate..This entire affair is repugnant. Public figures were subjected to ridicule and humiliation on the taxpayers’ dime. The agenda of the production wasn’t entertainment or parody, though they have claimed it was such. Apologists have compared the production to Borat, where Sacha Baron Cohen ambushed guests, but it’s nothing like that. Cohen’s agenda was entertainment rather than political, and his work was actually funny. There is nothing funny about what this Forge Media group did. Most importantly, Cohen’s work wasn’t tax-funded.The State Broadcaster has an ostensible mandate to promote Canadian pride and unity. It is managing neither, as it funds productions that attack prominent Canadians and perpetuate the narrative that Canada is a genocidal nation that must be ashamed of itself.Their targets are icons of Canadian pride, such as the RCMP and the country’s founder, Sir John A. Macdonald. Critical commentary is certainly fair and has been applied liberally to the RCMP and past political figures. This ongoing campaign to villainize them, though, is abhorrent..The CBC has announced it has tapped the brakes on the “Forge Media” production. But that’s too little, too late. Independence movements are blossoming across the country. Can anybody really be shocked when the CBC gets over $1.5 billion per year to attack the history, pride, and foundation of the nation? The best time to defund the CBC was decades ago. The next best time is now.