MORGAN: Climate alarmists hope the drought never ends

Alberta’s drought has been bad. Last fall, the normally smooth-flowing creek bounding my property had been reduced to a mere trickle. Reservoirs around the province were low, and the winter was relatively dry. If things remained dry, the province could be facing another rough year for agricultural producers and with forest fires.Things appear to be turning around though. According to data from Environment and Natural Resources, Alberta’s precipitation has been well above average since March. Cumulatively from March 1 until the end of May in 2023, Alberta had 55.6mm of precipitation. From March 1 until May 20 of 2024, Alberta has had 145.2mm of precipitation. The remaining 11 days in May are expected to be wet. Precipitation is on track to have tripled year over year.The wet weather has thankfully cut the spring wildfire season short as the northern regions have become green for the summer already.When the snow and rains began in March, doomsayers were quick to warn us that it’s just a one-off. When the precipitation continued into April, the climate hysterics pointed out it must be sustained to moisturize the ground. As the rains keep falling in May, they are howling that the reservoirs are still below average capacity. The reservoirs are now filling up.Is it ever enough? Will the climate alarmists ever be able to bring themselves to celebrate good weather? No. They can’t. Climate alarmists are cultists. They have wrapped their world around the perception that they are always living in a state of emergency and they enjoy it. It makes them feel they are special and living in singular times. It's no coincidence that climate alarmists you hear from today tend to be usually the same people who never wanted the COVID-19 state of emergency to end. You can still see them wearing their masks today.Politicians love using climate alarmism to impose restrictive policies. Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek declared a climate emergency as soon as she took office. She then proposed an insane $87 billion plan to deal with it. Strangely, the cure for climate change is always a form of high-spending socialism. It’s almost as if socialists are trying to use the perception of emergencies as a means to impose their ideology since democratic efforts to impose it aren’t working fast enough.I had to make a quick trip into the mountains the other day to take care of some business. I couldn’t help but notice how high the streams and rivers are right now. I was also happy to see heavy snowpack remaining on top of the mountains. This means the melt in June will continue to fill Alberta’s reservoirs. I posted a picture of the mountains on X and celebrated what appears to weather patterns shifting away from the drought. It was a positive and happy posting. The response was swift and visceral.Climate alarmists were furious that I dared to question the state of emergency with mere anecdotal evidence. When I posted the data proving my assertations were based on more than just my observations on a drive, they howled that I am neither an expert nor a scientist. It should be noted, experts and scientists were predicting a hot dry spring in Alberta. They missed the mark rather dramatically. In reality, weather forecasters can’t predict the weather very accurately beyond a few weeks. They can make broad, long-term speculations, but as we can see this year, those tend not to be much more accurate than a magic eight ball or a groundhog on February 2.Canada may be in for years of drought, years of flooding, or years of moderate weather. Thanks to the massive size of the country, alarmists can cherry pick regions to try and make their case while ignoring weather predictions that were inaccurate in other areas.Alberta isn’t poised to be needing severe water use restrictions and the spring wildfire season already appears to have come to an end. Soil is hydrated and farmers could be in for some excellent crops this year. We should always plan for the worst, but we can’t live in constant fear of it.Dismiss the morose, miserable climate zealots who want to bring us all down with their dire predictions. They will never be content. When we get good weather, we should enjoy and celebrate it.I know I will.