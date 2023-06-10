Prairie farm
Courtesy of CBC

If you want to control a population, control its food supply. In a world where every little entitlement and desire becomes defined as a need or a human right, we're letting ideologically driven political leaders threaten the right to, and very real need for, reliable, affordable food supplies.

The latest attack on food production comes from Ireland where the government is proposing the slaughter of 200,000 dairy cows in an effort to reach EU climate change targets. The culling of these animals will have a negligible impact on the climate at best, but the impact on Irish consumers and food producers will be immediate and harsh. Dairy products are infused into most European food supplies. The slaughter of the cattle will immediately raise prices on food items and will likely put many producers out of work.

Senior Columnist & Host

Cory Morgan is a Senior Alberta Columnist and the Host the Cory Morgan Show for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Calgary Headquarters. He previously served as Opinion Editor.

Recommended for you

(6) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

The Radical Elitists want to kill the useless eaters . . .

What is amazing is these useless eaters Vote . . . and usually for the Insane Klimate creatures.

How BlackRock, The WEF And The Global Climate Cabal Are Fleecing Taxpayers

https://principia-scientific.com/how-blackrock-the-wef-and-the-global-climate-cabal-are-fleecing-taxpayers/

Report Add Reply
Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

God bless Danielle Smith and God bless Alberta.

Report Add Reply
free the west
free the west

Not a stretch now to say that the Elites want us dead.

Report Add Reply
JGL
JGL

Exactly right.

Their action plan "Agenda 21" acknowledges the globalist elites cannot control the entire world population. They first aim to reduce it by billions.

We see their strategy play out in everything the corrupt governments are doing today. Pure evil.

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

In Canada the profit margin in crop production is maybe 5% in a good year, when you reduce the amount of N fertilizer by 30% combined with sky rocketing input costs there is no way any grain farmer can survive this for more than 5 years before the banks foreclose on them. Stock up and buckle up.

Report Add Reply
greg from sask
greg from sask

Great article Cory.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.