If you want to control a population, control its food supply. In a world where every little entitlement and desire becomes defined as a need or a human right, we're letting ideologically driven political leaders threaten the right to, and very real need for, reliable, affordable food supplies.
The latest attack on food production comes from Ireland where the government is proposing the slaughter of 200,000 dairy cows in an effort to reach EU climate change targets. The culling of these animals will have a negligible impact on the climate at best, but the impact on Irish consumers and food producers will be immediate and harsh. Dairy products are infused into most European food supplies. The slaughter of the cattle will immediately raise prices on food items and will likely put many producers out of work.
Climate zealots are undeterred by protests or economic reality. They only want to shut down human activity by all and any means possible.
Even in the developing nation of Sri Lanka where famine was common only a few decades ago, the government imposed ridiculous regulations banning types of fertilizer and encouraging inefficient organic growing practices. That spawned protests that eventually led to the downfall of the government.
In the Netherlands, the state has been at war with its farmers since 2019 when nationwide protests were spawned by nitrogen and ammonia bans at the expense of agricultural producers. Farm protests crippled the nation at times, but the government is still undeterred and has been working toward forcing the reduction of livestock herds and taking land from producers. Protests are continuing, but they appear to have little effect on the ideologically driven government.
Canada isn’t far behind. The Trudeau government suggested a 30% reduction in fertilizer use by agricultural producers. Such a reduction would cut deeply into crop outputs and the notion sparked a swift backlash from Canadian agricultural producers. The government hastily pointed out the 30% reduction is voluntary for producers. The unsaid “for now” was hard to miss though.
We are being governed by climate fanatics. Don’t expect rationality to come from Ottawa on the issue any time soon. Justin Trudeau desperately wants to be respected on the world stage. He knows his intellect won’t get him there so he hopes his actions as a climate crusader will garner him the international adoration he craves. He knows nothing of supply chains, food needs or agricultural production. Canada is led by a man whose servants shop for him and chill his favorite cereal bowl in the mornings while he tries to pick out cute socks for the day. He has never seen a grocery bill much less a balance sheet from a farm. This is a dangerous person wielding the means to stunt domestic food production.
NGOs and environmental groups feed the agenda further. The Suzuki Foundation just came out against beekeeping because domesticated bees are a form of unnatural livestock and they may pressure wild bee populations. Aside from the honey they produce, domestic bees are an integral part of crop pollination for agricultural producers. Bees are often rented for the purpose.
Suzuki and his ilk don’t care. They aren’t pro-environment, they are anti-humanity. They want to drop world populations and don’t care what it takes to do it.
Arguably, a reduced world human population would indeed ease environmental pressures on the planet whether from trash, water contamination or emissions.
Reducing the efficiency of food production won’t reduce the world’s population or improve the environment. It will just make populations desperate and impoverished. Nations have been gripped by famine not too long ago. Do they enjoy low populations now due to it?
The most eco-friendly populations on the planet are all in the richest nations. Blue bins, emission reduction plans and comprehensive waste management are all luxuries developing nations lack. Having a low birth rate is also a luxury only afforded to wealthy populations. In developing nations, people need large families in order to survive and sustain a retirement. In developed nations, they need immigration to counter low birth rates.
Developing nations are also forced to use inefficient food production methods, such as slash and burn farming, while they burn high emitting fuels from wood to coal to animal dung.
If we really want to slow or even reduce human population growth, the path is through economic development of developing nations. They need reliable and plentiful energy and food supplies to become wealthy enough to cut back on breeding.
In other words, they need to do the opposite of what environmentally fanatical nations are pushing them to do. They don’t need windmills and organic farming. They need natural gas networks heating homes and generating power. They need modern farms along with all the associated chemicals for pest control and fertilizer. They need all those things while Justin Trudeau and other vain, virtue signaling world leaders are keeping them shut out. Canada has abundant resources and not only will we not expand development of them for ourselves, but we are also being prevented from exporting them to the nations that need them the most.
The environmental movement has hit new extremes as it works to starve populations into a greener new world that will never come.
The alarm bells are ringing. Will we act now to reverse this madness in food reduction or will we wait until starvation starts to set in?
The famines will begin with the developing nations, but over time they will come to us.
It's unimaginably ludicrous we would be reducing efficient food production while the world's population grows, yet here we are.
The Radical Elitists want to kill the useless eaters . . .
What is amazing is these useless eaters Vote . . . and usually for the Insane Klimate creatures.
How BlackRock, The WEF And The Global Climate Cabal Are Fleecing Taxpayers
https://principia-scientific.com/how-blackrock-the-wef-and-the-global-climate-cabal-are-fleecing-taxpayers/
God bless Danielle Smith and God bless Alberta.
Not a stretch now to say that the Elites want us dead.
Exactly right.
Their action plan "Agenda 21" acknowledges the globalist elites cannot control the entire world population. They first aim to reduce it by billions.
We see their strategy play out in everything the corrupt governments are doing today. Pure evil.
In Canada the profit margin in crop production is maybe 5% in a good year, when you reduce the amount of N fertilizer by 30% combined with sky rocketing input costs there is no way any grain farmer can survive this for more than 5 years before the banks foreclose on them. Stock up and buckle up.
Great article Cory.
