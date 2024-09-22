Opinion

MORGAN: Conservatives must take a lesson from Taylor Swift!

Celebrity endorsements can swing elections... conservatives need to show themselves a lot more
US President Ronald Reagan, with British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, in the Oval Office. (November 16th, 1988.) Cory Morgan says the left is very active in making its case. Conservatives need to be the same.
US President Ronald Reagan, with British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, in the Oval Office. (November 16th, 1988.) Cory Morgan says the left is very active in making its case. Conservatives need to be the same.Executive Office of the President of the United States.
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Hollywood conservatives tend to stay quiet
Need for conservatives to speak up

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news