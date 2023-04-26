Saddledome
Courtesy of CBC

Nothing seems to make fiscal conservatives forget themselves faster than the prospect of building venues for their sports team of choice. 

Calgarian conservatives rightly rage against the corporate welfare poured into Quebec companies, such as Bombardier. They've been indignantly howling over the $13 billion tax dollars Prime Minister Trudeau is giving Volkswagen to build a battery manufacturing facility. Closer to home, older Albertans still get their blood pressure up when reminded of the wasted billions the provincial government poured into failed ventures such as Novatel and MagCan. 

Tags

Senior Columnist & Host

Cory Morgan is a Senior Alberta Columnist and the Host the Cory Morgan Show for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Calgary Headquarters. He previously served as Opinion Editor.

Recommended for you

(5) comments

guest399
guest399

What a waste of money. Some conservatives the UCP turned out to be. They are more like crony socialists, effectively mini-Trudeaus who pour money into billionaires pockets while hammering us with taxes to pay for it.

Report Add Reply
CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

We are living in bizarre times when Rachel Notley is the voice of reason on this issue. She says that the deal needs more thought. I’d say the deal needs gasoline and a match. There is absolutely no justification for a conservative government pouring tax dollars into this project for the benefit of the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation, a group of millionaires. Despite kicking in $300,000,000.00 provincial taxpayer dollars (a figure which will certainly increase before this project is finished) I project that the provincial taxpayers will still have to pay the CSEC to enter the facility. It looks more and more like Danielle Smith is still the character who destroyed the Wildrose Party. I truly had high hopes for her.

Report Add Reply
Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

It is alarming to see just how many Albertans have shifted their political views and votes to the extremist socialist left wing NDP. Edmonton is a sad case in point and Calgary might follow suit without political carrots hanging out for the voters. Voters will hopefully use their common sense, if there is any of that left these days. I find it difficult to understand just why anyone would ever vote for the Notley socialist extremists, Alberta energy haters and destructive purveyors of our economy.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

How much of all this spending is to wipe out the Alberta NDP, and how much is it a warning siren that the UCP old guard is firmly holding the provincial reins? While we have a surplus I can see spending the money on needed public services. We may not have any surplus next year, in fact I am quite sure Justin Trudeau and Jagmeet Singh are already busy counting next years equalization payments to buy the Eastern votes. What has been done to stop Equalization since the referendum? Do we need another referendum added to this next election to remind our Alberta politicians that Albertans don't want it anymore? Meet the new boss, same as the old boss?

Report Add Reply
Lakeman
Lakeman

The UCP isn't putting money into the arena, just the infrastructure. A little detail that makes it more difficult to oppose.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.