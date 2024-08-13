Banff Ave has been closed to car traffic for the past four summers
Banff Ave has been closed to car traffic for the past four summersTwitter (“X”)
Opinion

MORGAN: Democracy wins the day in Banff

Citizens vote down an annual return to Banff Avenue traffic closure.
Loading content, please wait...
Banff Avenue
Westlock uses plebiscite
Calgary ban on paper bags
citizens use plebiscites to strike back against ridiculous bylaws
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news