Opinion

MORGAN: Dirty secret behind Canada's high food prices — a Soviet-style cartel your politicians are too scared to touch

From RCMP raids on Alberta egg farmers to a billion gallons of dumped milk, Canada's supply management system is robbing consumers in plain sight.
Milk dumping
Milk dumpingPhoto Credit: ChatGPT
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Supply Management
Milk
Eggs
Dairy
Opinion
Opinion Column

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