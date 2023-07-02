Loon
The whole concept of ESG was flawed from the beginning. ESG stands for environmental, social and governance and it has been pushed by extreme, woke activists for years. It is a catch-all term and has been used to try and pressure corporations into prioritizing social activism over pursuing a profit for shareholders.

The term ESG originated from a 2004 United Nations report claiming companies should set aside any focus on profit, and if they just took on enough environmental and social justice work, it would be beneficial to the public and to the companies themselves. The concept is utter pie-in-the-sky bunk and despite nearly two decades of effort, it failed.

Senior Columnist & Host

Cory Morgan is a Senior Alberta Columnist and the Host the Cory Morgan Show for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Calgary Headquarters. He previously served as Opinion Editor.

Ebbalieberhund
Ebbalieberhund

I have reservations about ESG, but I find it intriguing that corporations are directing their influence and resources towards addressing societal issues instead of solely prioritizing profit. However, I believe the focus of ESG initiatives is the real problem. If ESG were centered around essential matters like clean drinking water, clean air, ocean renewal, land reclamation, or any other tangible environmental goals, I believe it could gain widespread support from the global population.

Michelle Cundy Staff
Michelle Cundy

This make me so happy to read lol

john.lankers
john.lankers

This isn't the end of it, shareholders have no say in the decision making process. The vast majority of investments in publicly traded companies is controlled by the Vanguards, Blackrocks, Dodges, Rockefellers and Rothshilds of this world, unless you are in possession of the actual share papers they are the ones controlling the narrative and pushing this evil agenda. Comply or face the consequences.

martina1
martina1

Yes, I sure hope you’re right too, although I’m afraid “they” aren’t finished with us yet.

Lindabp
Lindabp

Another very troubling part of ESG is the social issue. Failure to follow and agree with this ideology and angry backlash flows, i.e. your cancelled, with no regard to the discussion and validity of differing views.

Jane V
Jane V

I sure hope you are right, Cory, that the end of ESG is in sight. Now we need to dump our political leaders who are pushing the insane crisis climate change agenda.

