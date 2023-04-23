Mulvaney
Image courtesy of Dylan Mulvaney Instagram

Go woke, go broke. 

Anheuser-Busch is not going to go broke because of the Dylan Mulvaney marketing debacle, but they are taking a lot of pointless, self-inflicted damage to one of their biggest beer brands over it. 

Senior Columnist & Host

Cory Morgan is a Senior Alberta Columnist and the Host the Cory Morgan Show for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Calgary Headquarters. He previously served as Opinion Editor.

(5) comments

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

In a piece last week, Global News Calgary supper TV news used the term "PREGNANT PEOPLE" instead of "PREGNANT WOMEN".

Pathetic.

Report Add Reply
terryc
terryc

There's many woke people that think that if you are against bud lite now, you are a transphobe. This is not the case at all.

People of all heritages, all cultures, all genders, and all religions used to enjoy a bud lite at any event. This is the biggest lesson in marketing that marketing execs will ever receive: enjoy a product because the product is good, because the product is enjoyed when everyone has a good time. No association to anything controversial, and respect and cherish your existing clients. So if a group is having a gathering, even if there is Trans people invited, someone may have the idea not to offend anyone by buying a "neutral" beer. That beer used to be bud light, but not any longer. People will now buy any other brand so that you don't have to risk stepping on people's toes. This goes deeper than some pundits think and it could eventually lead to the brands demise.

Report Add Reply
Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

I never drank the pi$$ and never will! I only drink local craft beer and Guinness!

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

Bud Light has become the poster-child for the 'H*LL NO! campaign.

...you know.... that collection of people who point blank refuse to participate in the movement that demands transgenders are treated as if their biological sex is changeable.

Report Add Reply
eshea
eshea

I checked- Labatt's is owned by this group.

I finished the last 'but lite' from my garage fridge last night and have a few cans of bud for around the pool to finish.

There will be no more.

Good luck wokesters!

Report Add Reply

