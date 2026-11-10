Opinion

MORGAN: Farkas promised to fix Calgary's budget, then adopted Nenshi's playbook

The mayor who once demanded pay cuts and a 5% trim now defends a bloated budget ask, and voters are watching the same game.
Jeromy Farkas
Jeromy FarkasImage courtesy of AI
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Calgary
Jeromy Farkas
Naheed Nenshi
Opinion
Opinion Column
Calgary Budget
City of Calgary budget 2026