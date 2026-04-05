Opinion

MORGAN: From Stalin's breadlines to Toronto City Hall — the dangerous fantasy of government-run groceries

A vote of 21-3 just set Toronto on a path toward the kind of food mismanagement that defined the Soviet era — and nobody's talking about the real cost.
Photo Credit: CBC
Photo Credit: CBC
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Toronto
Communism
Socialism
Stalin
Toronto City Hall
Opinion
Opinion Column
government-run grocery stores

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