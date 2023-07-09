Justin Trudeau
Courtesy of CBC

At the beginning of the 1990s, I landed a job with a survey company specializing in advance work for seismic projects. It involved travel and working in isolated areas. The starting pay was modest, but I loved it.

Climbing the workplace ladder in the survey industry was a slow process back then. I had to put in a few years as a rodman and a chainer before I was allowed to even touch a survey transit as a junior surveyor.

Senior Columnist & Host

Cory Morgan is a Senior Alberta Columnist and the Host the Cory Morgan Show for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Calgary Headquarters. He previously served as Opinion Editor.

(8) comments

rianc
rianc

Great article. Media is evolving and they need to adapt. Consider CTV, they are losing money with their news programs, partially due to costs, but also no one cares about the socialist dogma they are trying to sell. Trudeau loves the bailout method since it also gives him more outlets for his propaganda rather than actual news.

Report Add Reply
YYC 007
YYC 007

Loved the article from every perspective as I’m a covil engineer.

Report Add Reply
guest1019
guest1019

A great analogy - real life too! It is typical of the socialist ideology to not embrace the entrepreneurial spirit, calculated risk taking and innovation. In Herr Trudeau's world, fascism and communism come together with grandeur as he states he "has our back" while colluding with (coercing) big business to take care of his dirty work (freezing bank accounts, etc.). While capitalism has reared its ugly head in recent years, at least it works.

Report Add Reply
Robadam
Robadam

Western Standard, Rebel Media and True North are the true free press.

No gov subsidies allowed that would taint the waters!

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

The Counter Signal, Post Millennial, The Epoch Times, to name a few more.

Report Add Reply
AlbertaEd
AlbertaEd

Independent digital media platforms are the future. It has been distressing to witness the decline in journalism standards in the MSM, due in no small part by Google, which offers advertisers a more effective way to reach consumers. But the buggy whip industry perished, too, only to be replaced by more effective technology.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

One other thing Cory, that the Legacy media needs to do and that’s produce a product people want. No one wants to read Liberal Propaganda, if they want thst they can simply visit the Liberal Party web site. The legacy media has carried The Liberals water for decades, and it’s only recently, with the help of the internet that Trudeau wants so desperately to control, that people have finally noticed what the Legacy media has been doing to us. I like the WS, therefore I pay my subscription, I do the same with Rebel Media, I used to pay my subscription to the Calgary Sun, but haven’t even read thst rag for years, when it started the turn left, and attacked the Wildrose party and let the NDP off the hook, I knew they where no longer the News I wanted or needed, so if legacy media wants to survive, they need to be far less biased, do more actual reporting and journalism, far less leftwing cheerleading and actually give people a product they want, I’m too old, I will never go back to reading or watching them, but they might be able to survive if they can convince the younger generation, personally, I hope they vanish like the dinosaurs they are.

Report Add Reply
RafterKW
RafterKW

👍

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.