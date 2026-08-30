Opinion

MORGAN: Hey Canada — keep your grubby little hands off Alberta’s oil and gas

Constitutionally, the Oil Sands belong to Alberta — Ottawa must not sacrifice Alberta’s resources to fight trade wars.
Doug Ford speaking in Brockville.
Doug Ford speaking in Brockville.Screenshot:CPAC
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