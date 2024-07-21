MORGAN: Hey Trudeau! Leave Trump alone!

Last May, it was looking likely that Donald Trump was poised to win the presidential election this fall. After June's debate exposed President Joe Biden as a dotard with advanced cognitive decline, Trump’s electoral victory was all but assured. With the failed assassination attempt on Trump last weekend, Trump’s victory is now virtually inevitable assuming some lunatic doesn’t manage to kill him before this fall.Strength and leadership win elections more than policies do. While Biden can barely navigate a set of stairs or string together a coherent thought, Trump appears more vigorous and focused than ever. It’s hard to believe they are only three years apart in age. When Trump defiantly rose with blood streaming down his face and pumped his fist while shouting “fight”, he drew more support than a thousand rallies and a billion dollars in advertising ever could have.With it looking so likely that Trump will become the USA’s next president, the Trudeau Liberals must stop their campaign of villainizing the man. Trudeau has been trying to present himself as the person who can protect Canada from the evil machinations of a Trump administration and the Liberals just can’t stop themselves from pejoratively accusing Canadian conservatives as being “Trump-like.”Using Trump as a foil to campaign against within Canada is irresponsible and will cost Canadians dearly if Trump becomes president. Trump already had little use for Justin Trudeau. If the Trudeau government continues to antagonize Trump, we can rest assured Trump will retaliate Canadians when he takes power. He has a long memory, thin skin and holds grudges.Canada has a resource-based, export-focused economy. Thanks to nearly a decade of Trudeau’s inept fiscal management, support of mass immigration, and his obsession with shutting in Canada’s resource sectors, the cost of living in Canada has skyrocketed while the personal wealth of Canadians has been in steady decline. The United States is by far Canada’s largest trading partner as they purchase over 64% of the nation’s exports. Canada’s economy would be rocked by even small tariffs imposed by the USA and Trudeau’s campaign of insulting Trump is inviting such policies.Protectionism always sells well during campaigns in the USA. The Democrats and Republicans both use it as a policy plank during every election. Trudeau’s actions will only add personal satisfaction to Trump when he vindictively punishes Canadian businesses upon becoming president and don’t think for a second, he won’t do it.In business, a business owner doesn’t have to like every customer. A wise business owner doesn’t express their dislike to their top customer, however. They know there’s a time when it’s best just to shut up.When Trudeau and his ministers start taking shots at Trump, it’s not just Republicans they annoy. People tend to rally the troops when an outsider starts poking a nose into their business and there are many democratic governors and other people of influence in the USA who are non-plussed with Trudeau’s words. We need to solidify and expand our relationship with our biggest neighbour and ally no matter who is leading it.The Trudeau Liberals certainly don’t need to be kowtowing to Trump or any other politician for that matter. In trade issues, we need the government to show strength. They do need to exercise a degree of careful diplomacy though. During the next four volatile months of campaigning in the USA, the wisest thing the Canadian government can do is shut the hell up about it.Trudeau won’t have an influence on the outcome of the American election but he sure as hell will be setting the tone for Canada’s relationship with the next administration and so far that tone isn’t good.Nuance, diplomacy, wisdom, and economic sense are all concepts that have eluded Justin Trudeau to date. That’s why the Liberals are facing an almost certain electoral obliteration when they finally allow Canadians to go to the polls.It’s a lot to ask and expect of the Trudeau Liberals, but if they could lay off the attacks against Trump it would do us all a favour on both sides of the border. They have plenty enough to deal with at home.