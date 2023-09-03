Addict passed out
The other day, I went and checked out a homeless encampment Calgary police had just begun dismantling and cleaning up.

It was at least the third time they have had to clear that location of squatters. The area was littered with everything from propane canisters to mattresses to syringes.

Senior Columnist & Host

Cory Morgan is a Senior Alberta Columnist and the Host the Cory Morgan Show for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Calgary Headquarters. He previously served as Opinion Editor.

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

Gotta disagree with you on this one, Cory Morgan. The city should NOT be seeking out heated spaces for drug addicts. The municipal, provincial, and federal governments are stewards of the tax money paid by Canadian citizens and this is not our problem. Each of these adults made a decision to use these drugs and actively makes a decision to re-up each time they use. If they cannot be held responsible for these decisions, then they need to be locked up for their sake and for the sake and safety of the rest of us. And I’m not talking about a heated space where they can come and go, I mean a secure facility where they can get clean. If they decide to use after their release, they should be left to suffer the ultimate consequences of that decision. In my opinion they will have used up my charitable goodwill.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Residents of these cities voted for this, I know, I know you will say I never voted for it, or I simply didn’t vote. But this is what apathy gets you, don’t vote, or don’t care, then you get a full frontal communist dictatorship. And that’s what is happening in many cities, Gondek told

You whAt she was going to do, and now she is doing it. These people don’t need “affordable housing” they would burn them to the ground in days, along with the innocent people also housed their, they can’t look after themselves let alone an apartment or house. Jobs are plentiful, but these addicts can’t work, and don’t want to, much easer stealing and robbing, it takes a few minutes and then you can buy drugs and get high for the rest of the day. What is needed if tough sentences for dealers, strong border control, and a tough justice system that will force these addicts into rehab, instead of locking up addicts, they need to be put into forced rehab and remain there until they have

Completed the courses required, when released, mandatory blood tests to prove they are clean. Dealers must be dealt with harshly, they are mass murderers, treat them as such, the complete injustice system needs over hauling, drugs are the number one reason for almost all crimes, and this needs to be taken seriously. We have spent billions upon billions on foreign wars, gun control that does nothing to stop crime, we send money to foreign countries so they can secure their borders, yet we allow drugs to pour in to our country, we allow gangs to infest our cities, our police are now busy dismantling homeless camps instead of fighting crime, how demeaning to the police forces. Only the people of these cities can stop this, and it starts with getting involved, by voting, and voting for people who will stop this, by getting involved in school board elections, not allowing our l selves to be ruled by these communist dictators who are destroying our cities.

guest1228
guest1228

Yes winter kill is a thing. The left created this mess and now they can solve it. I'm really surprized this wasn't thought about when it was first allowed. Edmonton's numbers will make national headlines for what it's worth.

JGL
JGL

Depopulation is their plan...

