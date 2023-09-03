The other day, I went and checked out a homeless encampment Calgary police had just begun dismantling and cleaning up.
It was at least the third time they have had to clear that location of squatters. The area was littered with everything from propane canisters to mattresses to syringes.
It was a mess and had been a hub of local crime for months. A fire had recently burned about half-an-acre of bush in the area and it was only through sheer luck that one of the many propane canisters hadn't ignited and killed somebody.
The site was dangerous and police could no longer ignore it. The constant thefts in the area had residents and businesses on edge and a confrontation was sure to happen eventually.
The sight of tent encampments and addicts in various states of inebriation in cities has become ubiquitous.
Policies of enablement have failed catastrophically as the number of street addicts has grown exponentially in every city. Particularly those that provide a 'safe' supply of drugs.
In two short months, the snow is going to fly and every Canadian city is going to see a disaster as addicts are exposed to the elements.
We prefer not to look at it.
We would rather not talk about it.
Unfortunately, by burying our heads in the sand, we are letting this looming wave of crime and death build up and it’s past time to ring the alarm bells.
Warning of the impending crime and death isn’t exaggeration.
What do people think will happen when the street addicts face minus-30 weather? They will reach a state of desperation.
Transit systems will become rolling, heated drug consumption centres and robberies will rise as addicts can no longer ply their trade of theft and bottle picking due to deep snow and low temperatures.
The fentanyl addiction crisis isn’t like others we have seen. The drug is plentiful, powerful and incredibly addictive.
The addicts you see bent over and oddly paralyzed while staring at the ground have taken fentanyl. The behaviour is called nodding. Others simply fall and pass out with their pipe in hand moments after smoking their chosen poison. The drug can also be laced with a number of substances.
While the drug consumption in itself is dangerous enough, it becomes far more so once the cold Canadian winter sets in. Nodding off can lead to lost digits, limbs or even death by exposure.
The issue we have isn’t a lack of shelter in general. It’s a lack of shelter for addicts.
Addicts can’t be housed in conventional shelters because they won’t stop consuming drugs. Shelters can’t manage strung out addicts and it puts other residents at risk.
Addiction enablers try to claim the reason these tent camps are springing up is due to the high cost of living and rents. Yes, we do indeed need more affordable housing, but that is a separate issue from the addiction problem.
We can’t set aside rental properties or housing for street addicts. The addicts will spend every penny in the pursuit of their next fix and won’t pay rent even if it was only $50 per month. If we give them free housing, they will trash the place and strip the wires out to sell the copper. Let’s not pretend otherwise.
Citizens and governments at all levels need to embrace a reality check on the issue and fast.
If we continue down the road we are on right now, we will be facing a horrific number of deaths and witnessing new levels of misery for addicts and those impacted by them.
We must intervene.
Every civilized nation has legislation allowing the state to remove a person’s liberty if it is evident they will harm themselves or others if left to their own devices. This can be done in cases where people have serious mental health issues.
There is no good reason why such intervention isn’t justified when it comes to street addicts. We have more than enough evidence they will harm themselves and others if left on the streets.
Sure, there are some addicts out there who remain resilient and will survive the winter. There are many more who won't. Just looking at them shuffling along, covered in sores and frightfully thin, it's a wonder they are surviving even now.
Yes, the success rates of treatment are low when the addict didn’t come in willingly. The survival rate of street addicts when left alone is even lower though. There is little to lose with intervention at that point.
Cities should be seeking out and sourcing secured, heated spaces where people can be kept when the need comes.
The alternative to not intervening is to have emergency services workers dedicated to harvesting the frozen bodies in our alleys and parks while hospitals take care of frostbite and hypothermia cases.
We can’t allow civic leaders to procrastinate.
Winter is coming.
(4) comments
Gotta disagree with you on this one, Cory Morgan. The city should NOT be seeking out heated spaces for drug addicts. The municipal, provincial, and federal governments are stewards of the tax money paid by Canadian citizens and this is not our problem. Each of these adults made a decision to use these drugs and actively makes a decision to re-up each time they use. If they cannot be held responsible for these decisions, then they need to be locked up for their sake and for the sake and safety of the rest of us. And I’m not talking about a heated space where they can come and go, I mean a secure facility where they can get clean. If they decide to use after their release, they should be left to suffer the ultimate consequences of that decision. In my opinion they will have used up my charitable goodwill.
Residents of these cities voted for this, I know, I know you will say I never voted for it, or I simply didn’t vote. But this is what apathy gets you, don’t vote, or don’t care, then you get a full frontal communist dictatorship. And that’s what is happening in many cities, Gondek told
You whAt she was going to do, and now she is doing it. These people don’t need “affordable housing” they would burn them to the ground in days, along with the innocent people also housed their, they can’t look after themselves let alone an apartment or house. Jobs are plentiful, but these addicts can’t work, and don’t want to, much easer stealing and robbing, it takes a few minutes and then you can buy drugs and get high for the rest of the day. What is needed if tough sentences for dealers, strong border control, and a tough justice system that will force these addicts into rehab, instead of locking up addicts, they need to be put into forced rehab and remain there until they have
Completed the courses required, when released, mandatory blood tests to prove they are clean. Dealers must be dealt with harshly, they are mass murderers, treat them as such, the complete injustice system needs over hauling, drugs are the number one reason for almost all crimes, and this needs to be taken seriously. We have spent billions upon billions on foreign wars, gun control that does nothing to stop crime, we send money to foreign countries so they can secure their borders, yet we allow drugs to pour in to our country, we allow gangs to infest our cities, our police are now busy dismantling homeless camps instead of fighting crime, how demeaning to the police forces. Only the people of these cities can stop this, and it starts with getting involved, by voting, and voting for people who will stop this, by getting involved in school board elections, not allowing our l selves to be ruled by these communist dictators who are destroying our cities.
Yes winter kill is a thing. The left created this mess and now they can solve it. I'm really surprized this wasn't thought about when it was first allowed. Edmonton's numbers will make national headlines for what it's worth.
Depopulation is their plan...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.