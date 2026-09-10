Opinion

MORGAN: I couldn't care less about 'Islamophobia' right now

Amira Elghawaby’s attempts to reframe the victims of September 11 ignore the brutal realities of radical Islamic terror and ideology.
9/11 Terrorists
9/11 TerroristsImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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Islamophobia
Amira Elghawaby
Opinion
Opinion Column
9/11
islamic terrorism
September 11
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Western Standard
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