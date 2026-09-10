MORGAN: I couldn't care less about 'Islamophobia' right now

On the eve of the twenty-fifth anniversary of the terrorist attacks committed by Islamists on the United States that murdered 2,977 innocent people, former federal special representative on “Islamophobia” Amira Elghawaby says the 25 years since the September 11 terrorist attacks have been a difficult period for Muslims. She feels now is a time to try and portray Islamists as victims and plead for sympathy.Her timing is vile, as is the ideology she is running cover for, and I couldn’t care less if Islamists got blowback for committing one of the most horrific terrorist atrocities of modern times.“Of course, Canadian Muslims like all Canadians stand in solidarity with Americans who lost their loved ones on that tragic day 25 years ago,” said Elghawaby. No, they did not. The world was greeted by imagery of Muslims dancing and cheering as the World Trade Center towers collapsed. Investigation found that domestic and foreign Muslims funded and facilitated the terrorists as they plotted to commit mass murder. I understand that most Muslims didn’t support that act of terror, but let’s not pretend that people of any other faith had anything to do with it.There is an inherent flaw within Islamic ideology that causes it to spawn more violence and misery than any other, and simple stats bear it out. Terrorism has been a hallmark of Islamism for generations.Of the 50-some countries in the world with majority populations made up of Muslims, nearly none of them are functional democracies. The faith doesn’t lend itself to the empowerment of citizens. Theocratic authoritarianism is baked into the ideology.Human rights are an afterthought in Muslim-dominated countries, with women and members of the LGBTQ+ communities being oppressed the most. You don’t hear of women being stoned to death for the crime of having been raped or of gay people being tossed from buildings in Christian, Buddhist, or Hindu-dominated countries. Islamists have cornered that market.Islamic countries are among the most war-torn on the planet and rarely have peaceful relations with their neighbours..Europe is in the midst of a crisis due to mass migration, but few will say the quiet part out loud. The migration itself wasn’t so much the cause of the crisis as it was that most of the migrants were young Islamic men raised on the concept of women being chattel. Grooming gangs exploiting young girls have been exposed throughout Europe, and they have been found to be run by Islamists almost every single time. Pimps and child abusers emerge from every culture and faith, unfortunately, but only Islam, with its celebration of a prophet who married a 9-year-old, lends itself to larger, organized grooming gangs. In Iran, the legal age for marriage for girls is 13; in Iraq, it’s 15; and in Afghanistan, there is no minimum age. Guess what those countries have in common?Sexual violence cases jumped by 94% and rape by 150% in Europe between 2014 and 2024. Guess what else that statistic correlates with over that period?If we are to talk about Islam at all during the anniversary of one of the worst terrorist attacks it inspired, it should be in terms of examining how this stone-age ideology can pursue a modern reformation, as almost every other faith on the planet has already done. There should be frank discussions on why that particular faith spawns a disproportionately higher number of extremists when compared to any other, and how they can work from within to change that.The task to bring Islam into the modern, civilized world lands on the laps of its adherents. Until the nature of the ideology changes, “Islamophobia” will continue to be a thing. Fearing terrorist acts, oppression, rape, and war is not unreasonable.Yes, there are surely cases of law-abiding, innocent Muslims experiencing unfair discrimination. It’s worth talking about finding solutions to that problem.The time to discuss the plight of Muslims trying to fit into civilized democracies is not right now, though. Amira Elghawaby will have plenty of time to try to form a pity party for the plight of Islamists. Today, though, we don’t need to hear it from her.Right now, we must observe and mourn the loss of thousands of lives due to radical Islam that happened on September 11, 2001. And recognize the root causes of the atrocity.