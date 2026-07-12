Opinion

MORGAN: If Canada must nationalize pipelines to build them — the country is broken

Danielle Smith once warned against taxpayer-funded pipelines. Now she's helping normalize them, exposing a deeper crisis in Canada's energy policy and political leadership.
Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney in Calgary on May 15, 2026.
Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney in Calgary on May 15, 2026. CPAC screenshot
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