MORGAN: Independence bash at Ranchman's truly kicks off the referendum campaign

The Stampede Breakfast hosted by Keith Wilson and Tanya Clemens’ Let Alberta Decide group at the legendary Ranchman’s Cookhouse & Dancehall marks a turning point in the campaign leading up to this fall’s referendum in Alberta.Until now, several disparate groups have made up the campaign supporting the independence-leaning question being presented as Question 10 in the referendum to be held on October 19. The advocacy to date had focused on some town hall meetings and sign campaigns, which have caught interest and done well but haven’t felt like a formalized campaign. That has changed as Wilson’s group has solidly established itself as the lead third-party advocate on the campaign scene.On June 19, a new tone was being set as Let Alberta Decide formally kicked off its campaign at Hotel Arts in Calgary. A polished approach was seen for the first time since the referendum date was announced, with a well-controlled press conference held showing well-designed imagery and offering rational answers to questions from attendees.Since then, Let Alberta Decide's social media presence has been growing, but there has been little evidence of a ground game yet. That changed as over 1,000 people gathered in South Calgary for the breakfast and truly launched the campaign. The spots had sold out within days of the announcement of the gathering, and had they had the space for it, surely thousands of Calgarians would have attended.What I found striking at the event was the positivity. It wasn’t a rally decrying Ottawa (though there was little love for Laurentian Canada to be seen). It was a celebration of Alberta’s independence campaign and an optimistic social gathering of independence supporters eager to win the vote in the fall. The camaraderie was palpable, though many had never met, and one could sense that this was a true movement, rather than simply a campaign..The planning was meticulous, with speeches held, press access to the leaders organized, and, of course, food and drinks distributed. The stage was taken by local artist Lyndsay Butler, whose music kept the atmosphere celebratory while political meetings, both formal and informal, happened outside of the tent.Did the gathering win any new hearts and minds among Albertans?It’s doubtful. What it did do, though, is establish Let Alberta Decide as the main voice for the campaign while attendees bonded and left feeling invigorated and ready to work to win votes in the coming months. People need not wonder where the central campaign or voice for the movement is anymore..The referendum this year will still be a singular event with over a dozen third-party advertising groups campaigning for option 2 on question 10. While a dominant group has emerged, it doesn’t undercut the importance of the others. At the rate Wilson’s group is fundraising, they likely will hit the legislated ceiling for third-party advertisers well before the campaign period ends. Other groups will have to fill that void as a campaign to reach millions of Albertans will cost much more than the $607,000 any single group is allowed to spend.There is no formal leader for the independence side in the referendum. No René Lévesque or Jacques Parizeau. There are two top voices now, though, with Keith Wilson and Tanya Clemens. The centralized and consistent messaging will be welcome in what had been a crowded field of mixed messaging.What we saw on Sunday was more than a gathering of activists eating pancakes. It was the visible establishment of a movement which will continue to grow in a measured and planned way until October 19. The campaign has truly begun.