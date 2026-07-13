Opinion

MORGAN: Independence bash at Ranchman's truly kicks off the referendum campaign

Keith Wilson and Tanya Clemens transformed a Stampede breakfast into the official launch of a disciplined movement, signalling that Alberta's October referendum campaign has entered a new phase.
Stampede breakfast for Let Alberta Decide
Stampede breakfast for Let Alberta DecideImage courtesy of Cory Morgan
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Calgary Stampede
Keith Wilson
Opinion
Western
Western Independence
Opinion Column
tanya clemens
Let Alberta Decide
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Western Standard
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