Opinion

MORGAN: Independence can free Alberta from Trudeau-appointed judges

Judge Leonard didn’t just block a petition — she reinforced a system where federal elites overrule Alberta voters, grassroots movements, and democratic accountability.
Mitch Sylvestre and other Stay Free Alberta leaders speaking to Alberta independence supporters.
Mitch Sylvestre and other Stay Free Alberta leaders speaking to Alberta independence supporters. WS: Will Vasseur
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Western Independence
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Trudeau appointed judges
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