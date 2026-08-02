Opinion

MORGAN: Inept or biased? Elections Alberta’s refusal to regulate Lukaszuk’s Forever Canadian campaign must end

Thomas Lukaszuk’s ‘campaign that isn't a campaign’ proves our electoral rules are broken. Equal enforcement is needed now, or the results mean nothing.
Thomas Lukaszuk speaking to federalist supporters.
Thomas Lukaszuk speaking to federalist supporters.WS: Will Vasseur
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Thomas Lukaszuk
Elections Alberta
Opinion
Western
Opinion Column
Lukaszuk
Alberta Forever Canadian
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news