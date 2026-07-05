Opinion

MORGAN: Is Carney economically inept? Or is it something worse?

With plummeting GDP per capita and a technical recession, the Carney government’s reckless spending makes Justin Trudeau’s government look fiscally responsible.
Mark Carney
Mark CarneyWS files
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