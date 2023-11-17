MORGAN: Is the end of the plastic ban the final straw for Trudeau?

We have always known that Trudeau’s single use plastic ban was based more in virtue signaling than in environmentalism. When the government refused to make an exception for the compostable grocery bags invented by a Calgary grocery chain, we knew it was never about the environment.Now that Canadians courts have quashed a Trudeau cabinet order listing plastic items as being toxic, will Trudeau finally dump his ridiculous ban on things such as plastic straws and forks?Probably not so don’t break out the celebratory plastic champagne flutes yet. There are a lot of terms that can’t be applied to Prime Minister Trudeau. Terms like thoughtful, principled, pragmatic, or diplomatic just aren’t commonly used when speaking of him. Obtuse, stubborn, ideological, and prideful are though. I expect the ridiculous ban on straws, bags and plastic cutlery will die but not without a fight from Trudeau’s government.When the Supreme Court ruled the No More Pipelines Law (C-69) to be unconstitutional, rather than accepting the decision Trudeau and his henchman Guilbeault tried to dismiss the court ruling as being just a suggestion. They feel if they just tweak some elements of the legislation, it will somehow become constitutionally compliant. Part of their agenda is to drive investment away from Western Canadian resource development and they don’t mind shuttling broken legislation in and out of the court system for years. The disruption and uncertainty alone from those actions achieves their goals as investors seek safer places to build conventional energy projects.Will this latest loss in the courts be the proverbial plastic straw that breaks Trudeau’s back?To be blunt, everything Trudeau has touched since spring has turned to crap.The Chinese Communist Party interference issue has been dogging the Liberal party and Trudeau’s attempt to defuse it by appointing a close friend as a “special rapporteur” blew up in his face and began the plummeting in the polls for the Liberals that continues today.The Liberal government attempt to shake down social media giants with Bill C-18 backfired as no new funds were garnered and media outlets found themselves blocked from access on Meta. Google will likely follow and block Canadian news as they call Trudeau’s bluff.Trudeau’s second India trip turned into a new overseas catastrophe from him as he was shunned by foreign leaders and his plane broke down leaving him embarrassed and stranded in a country that has no love for him. In response upon arriving home, Trudeau accused India of being involved in the murder of a Canadian citizen but has yet to provide evidence of the crime. This has led to a diplomatic disaster that has harmed Canadians and Indians alike ever since while Trudeau lost even more credibility on the international stage.The courts then castrated Bill C-69 even if Trudeau can’t admit it and support for his carbon tax has evaporated nationally since his misguided exception for the tax was carved out for home heating in Maritime provinces. The carbon tax is Trudeau’s personal, legacy policy and it's clear that it won’t be remaining for long after Trudeau’s departure, whenever that may be.Even Trudeau’s personal life is in shambles as his marriage appears to have come to an end and it was exposed that his wife has been dating a local pediatrician for quite some time. Most of us can’t climb on high horses in that regard. I am not with my first wife either. But, these are factors that surely must be contributing to Trudeau’s decision making and fueling speculation that he must be packing it in soon.Trudeau still shows no signs of giving up though the rest of the country is starting to write off his hopes of re-election.How much more pressure can he take? How many policy failures? How many humiliations? If Trudeau doesn’t take a walk in the snow soon, real efforts are going to start erupting within his own party to encourage him to do so. Polling indicates that well over 100 Liberal MPs will find themselves unemployed after the next election if Trudeau is still leading them when it comes. Their loyalty has limits and many won’t go down in defeat without trying to install a new leader. It could get politically bloody.Trudeau’s political career is on deathwatch. The condition is terminal.It is just a matter of time now as we morbidly watch the slow demise of the once fabulously popular prime minister. The only question now is about who will pull the plug.Will Trudeau do it himself?Will his caucus do it?Or will electors do it?