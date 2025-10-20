MORGAN: Israel isn't going away

TEL AVIV — I am on day three into a trip to Israel and will be writing about my experiences and thoughts in the next few days. Just giving a warning now for those who aren’t interested in the conflict out there and prefer my writings on more domestic issues.So, let’s get right to the core of the conflict.Do you feel that Israel has the right to exist as a nation? If your answer is yes, then technically, you are a Zionist..HORTON: Would the Combatting Hate Act make Canada safer or might it sow further division and confusion?.The only term abused more than Zionist lately is genocide. It has been turned into a pejorative and is used as a substitute for Jews when one wants to show intolerance to Jews, without openly saying it. A Zionist need not be Jewish, nor do they need to support the current government or actions of Israel. They need only to feel that Israel has as much a right to be a state as any of the other countries of the Middle East.A Zionist can believe in and support a two-state solution to the Palestine/Israel issue. In fact, many people do..Many who claim to support a two-state solution are disingenuous in their claims, though as they support countries and groups that want nothing less than the elimination of Israel and every Jew within it.How many progressive stooges have we seen claiming to want peace along with a two-state solution before chanting “from the river to the sea” at a protest?.ALBERS: When a cultural divide becomes a cultural chasm.For those unfamiliar with it, that slogan is calling for the elimination of every Jew in Israel whether through death or displacement. Do these protesters understand what they are chanting? It’s hard to tell at times if they are simply awash in ignorance or if they really want to see the end of Israel. If they want Israel wiped off the map, it would be refreshing if they could be honest about it at least. It’s not really an issue where you can play both sides of the street.Likewise, when we see Western protesters calling for the globalization of the Intifada, they are not only calling for attacks on Jews in Israel, but they are also calling for attacks on Jews worldwide. Again, it’s hard to tell if these white bread, keffiyeh-clad dolts understand what they are calling for or not..Israel isn’t going away. That option isn’t on the table in the Middle Eastern conflict, and if we want to work toward peace, we must stop indulging the extremists who want nothing less than the obliteration of the Jewish state. Jews have been chased around the world for centuries and have settled back into their traditional homeland. They are willing to share and make accommodations, but if there is one thing they make clear over here, it’s that they are never being pushed from Israel again.Israel, as imperfect as it may be, is a bastion of tolerance and democracy in a sea of dictatorships and theocracies. Over 18% of Israel’s population is Muslim, along with a couple hundred thousand Arab Christians. It welcomes world visitors from all religions coming to the plethora of holy sites in the area. It’s a prosperous nation that values women’s rights along with LGBTQ+ people. Tel Aviv offers arts and culture along with a nightlife to rival any Western nation. It serves as a sanctuary for many Muslims who had to flee their home nations due to their sexual orientation..WHISSELL: No extremism in Canada’s military is left unchecked, right?.Do the self-styled progressives who join marches calling for the obliteration of Israel ever think for a second what would happen to the minorities in Israel if it became Palestine?There is a group called “Queers for Palestine,” so perhaps they really don’t get it..Israel has been integrating and developing relationships with nations such as Saudi Arabia and even Jordan. Forward-thinking Arab nations are coming to accept that the nation of Israel is a permanent part of the Middle East and see the merit in working with Israel rather than trying to destroy it. Those budding relationships are part of what compelled Palestinian terrorists to commit the atrocities they did on October 7, 2023. They wanted to destabilize world relations with Israel and in some ways they succeeded. Their efforts have only brought death and misery, however, and haven’t brought Israel closer to non-existence.With the hostages taken by Hamas finally freed, Israel will now be more receptive to talks on how to build lasting peace.Most of the Israelis I have been speaking with are exhausted with death and war. With their citizens and the remains of them returned to Israel, they aren’t eager to see more lives lost in the conflict. They also want to feel safe from another attack, though, and trust is thin. Many do feel the response to Gazans was too harsh, and many have little use for the current government in power..MORGAN: Premier Smith must respond to the teachers' strike by expanding school choice.Now is the time to start talking about how Israel and the Palestinians can find a way to peacefully live next to each other. It’s a tall order and may still take generations before a balance is found, but it’s a path worth pursuing.Step one in negotiating a lasting peace is acknowledging that Israel as a nation is here to stay. Zionism isn’t an extreme concept. Calling for the destruction of Israel is.