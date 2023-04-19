OD

It’s easy to critique proposed policies of mandatory drug treatment being imposed upon addicts from the comfort of a suburban home. When one hasn’t seen the disorder and misery spreading on the streets of every major city in Canada, one can convince oneself it really isn’t bad out there.

A person can delude themselves and think policies of enablement will eventually lead addicts to liberation from their poison of choice. They can call efforts to intervene in the state of addicts inhumane and refer to it as something like “imprisoning Albertans against their will.”

Tags

Senior Columnist & Host

Cory Morgan is a Senior Alberta Columnist and the Host the Cory Morgan Show for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Calgary Headquarters. He previously served as Opinion Editor.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

dieraci13
dieraci13

Great opinion. Freedom to kill yourself with drugs isn't actually freedom it's slavery and leftists only support the kind of freedom that is destructive.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.