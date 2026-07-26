Opinion

MORGAN: It's time to defund the Assembly of First Nations

If the AFN wants to influence public policy, it should earn its support from First Nations members — not rely on taxpayers to bankroll its operations and activism.
Opaskwayak Cree Nation Chief Maureen Brown shoots the flaming arrow as part of the opening ceremonies at the community's annual Opaskwayak Indigenous Days celebration, the first woman to do so. Cory Morgan makes the case that Western independence would work well for Indigenous people
Opaskwayak Cree Nation Chief Maureen Brown shoots the flaming arrow as part of the opening ceremonies at the community's annual Opaskwayak Indigenous Days celebration, the first woman to do so. Cory Morgan makes the case that Western independence would work well for Indigenous peopleMinnow + Moon Photography Courtesy CBC
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