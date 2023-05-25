Jagmeet Singh
People were appalled with Trudeau's appointment of David Johnston as the “Special Rapporteur” to investigate the ongoing Chinese Communist Party (CCP) political interference scandal. The boldness of appointing somebody so clearly personally compromised as Johnston caught even the most cynical political watchers off guard. Johnston has a long and reputable record in public service, but he is hopelessly and closely tied to the Trudeau family in a number of ways.

It wasn’t shocking to some that Trudeau would appoint a close friend to the position, but it was unexpected to see a statesman as experienced as Johnston jumping into such a clear conflict of interest. Johnston has been more of an uncle type of figure for Trudeau than a political colleague and has indicated as much in multiple interviews where he waxes on about family ski trips and other gatherings. 

PersonOne
PersonOne

Permanent Ottawa...... our version of Permanent Washington. This is so rotten we smell it like it is just outside our window. Question is, will the NDP party support this stinking mess?

eldon628
eldon628

Thinking Singh will do the right thing is just wishful thinking.

It appears that elections at every level are suspect nowadays.

CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

Jagmeat is spineless...no character, just an opportunist...

