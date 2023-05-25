People were appalled with Trudeau's appointment of David Johnston as the “Special Rapporteur” to investigate the ongoing Chinese Communist Party (CCP) political interference scandal. The boldness of appointing somebody so clearly personally compromised as Johnston caught even the most cynical political watchers off guard. Johnston has a long and reputable record in public service, but he is hopelessly and closely tied to the Trudeau family in a number of ways.
It wasn’t shocking to some that Trudeau would appoint a close friend to the position, but it was unexpected to see a statesman as experienced as Johnston jumping into such a clear conflict of interest. Johnston has been more of an uncle type of figure for Trudeau than a political colleague and has indicated as much in multiple interviews where he waxes on about family ski trips and other gatherings.
Most damning of all, Johnston was a board member with the Trudeau Foundation which has been embroiled in this whole mess at almost every level. Johnston should have instinctively known he must recuse himself from the investigation.
Former Trudeau Foundation head Morris Rosenberg was tasked with checking for election interference in the 2019 and 2021 elections. Unsurprisingly, Rosenberg found no issues though as we know now, CSIS had already been raising flags about Chinese Communist Party interference in those elections. Rosenberg was also at the head of the Trudeau Foundation when it was happily receiving donations from Beijing.
Still, one could hope that Johnston retained a sense of principle. Perhaps he would keep his name in the clear and call for an independent, public inquiry into the CCP interference scandal. The integrity of our elections is in question while we have CCP "police stations" operating on Canadian soil. We have even had a sitting MPs family in Hong Kong threatened by the CCP for crying out loud.
Who could possibly look at all that evidence and say we don’t need an inquiry?
David Johnston is who.
After decades of building a respectable reputation in public service Johnston has thrown it all away with his absurd report on the interference scandal. An inquiry is going to happen eventually one way or another, and Johnston will be remembered in disgrace rather than for his prior service.
Johnston is rightly under fire for his terrible report. He is trying to shoot the messenger and undercutting Canada’s security agency as he provides cover for the Trudeau government.
It appears Johnston wanted to ensure Canadians knew just how tone deaf he was when he doubled down and used former Supreme Court Justice Frank Iacobucci as a public character reference.
Frank Iacobucci is on the board of the bloody Trudeau Foundation!
All roads keep leading back to that foundation. While the foundation is supposed to be separate from Trudeau himself, the list of members is packed with his closest friends including his brother and his half-sister. Alexandre Trudeau himself was involved in garnering the scandalous $140,000 donation to the foundation from Beijing.
The Trudeau Foundation doesn’t appear to really do a lot of charitable work but it sure keeps a lot of Liberal friends gainfully employed while taking in money from the Chinese Communist Party.
Why is the CCP so obsessed with funding the Trudeau Foundation if not to curry favour with the prime minister? Rest assured Beijing doesn’t pour money into other Canadian charities. They have never been seen as sponsors of the Special Olympics or any cancer charities.
Johnston’s report isn’t worth the paper it is written on.
The burden of responsibility now lands on the shoulders of NDP leader Jagmeet Singh.
Singh has been talking tough for months on the interference scandal but won’t threaten his cozy agreement with Trudeau by doing anything about it.
It’s time for Singh to act.
How much longer can he keep propping up this corrupted mess?
Does he really think Trudeau would go to the polls rather than face an independent inquiry on the issue?
If Trudeau did, it would be political suicide. I can’t think of a worse campaign platform than “I feel so strongly that CCP interference should not be investigated that I have decided to call an early election.”
Singh’s NDP base must be tired of his constant capitulation to Trudeau. Cooperative agreements are one thing. Propping up a government with strong whiffs of corruption emanating from it is another.
This sort of coverup of an issue so serious should never have happened with a majority government It really shouldn’t be happening in a minority one.
If Singh doesn’t step up, do his job, and force an independent inquiry, his character is clearly as corrupted as Trudeau’s is.
How many times can Singh stand up and demand an independent, public inquiry into the CCP interference issue while refusing to actually force it?
Permanent Ottawa...... our version of Permanent Washington. This is so rotten we smell it like it is just outside our window. Question is, will the NDP party support this stinking mess?
Thinking Singh will do the right thing is just wishful thinking.
It appears that elections at every level are suspect nowadays.
Jagmeat is spineless...no character, just an opportunist...
