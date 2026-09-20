Opinion

MORGAN: Land acknowledgements aren’t harmless — Canadians should push back

Canada’s institutions should stop demanding ritual declarations of guilt and focus on practical reconciliation that improves lives.
Ritualized Conformity
Ritualized ConformityImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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