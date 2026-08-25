Opinion

MORGAN: Lay that damn pipe!

By strangling energy exports and stalling coastal infrastructure, federal ideological hangups turned Canada into an economic pushover.
Pipe ready for installation.
Pipe ready for installation.Western Standard files
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Oil And Gas
Pipeline
Mark Carney
Northern Gateway
Energy East
Opinion
Opinion Column
Trade War
MOU agreement
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news