MORGAN: Liberal government corruption is set to hit new heights

A culture of corruption and entitlement will always develop within a government if it's been in power for too long. This is a law as immutable as that of gravity. Especially with a governance system such as Canada’s which has little to no provisions for accountability or transparency between elections. The issue isn’t a left or right wing one. This happens with governments of all ideological leanings.Opportunists and grifters don’t have political ideologies. Their only allegiance is to themselves and they will attach themselves to any government or bureaucracy if they see opportunities for personal gain. The longer an administration remains in power, the more entrenched these corrupted parasites become and the cozier they get with the senior bureaucrats and ministers within the government. Inside dealing and influence peddling becomes endemic and the participants don’t think twice about siphoning off tax dollars for themselves and their friends.The crooks robbing taxpayers rarely directly embezzle from the government. Their methods usually involve sole-sourcing government contracts with high payments and low expectations of productivity if indeed there are any expectations at all. The ArriveScam app scandal is a perfect example. Tens of millions of tax dollars have been funneled to a number of companies to create an app that works terribly and could have been created for a few hundred thousand dollars. Two grifters working from a garage with no qualifications to create apps somehow managed to get these contracts and while it has now been exposed, it is doubtful that anybody will ever be held accountable. The contract recipients are stonewalling, the bureaucrats have already been covering things up, and the government has no appetite to see this crime investigated any further.The ArriveScam app is but one of hundreds of contracts that the federal government has given out. We have barely seen the tip of the iceberg of how badly Canadian tax dollars are being abused.Things are about to become a whole lot worse. The Trudeau government has taken a sharp shift in strategy. They had been trying to maintain their hold on power through increasing authoritarianism for years. They hoped if they could control the media and internet communications enough, they could save themselves from an eventual electoral loss. Their strategy has failed as Liberal support is hitting record lows across the nation no matter what the government tries.Now the Liberal government has embraced the tactic of massive spending increases to serve two purposes.They know they can’t win the next election so they are salting the earth as heavily as they can to sabotage the next government as much as possible. Increasing spending is easy. Cutting it is difficult. If and when the next federal government starts to cut into federal spending programs, people dependent upon those programs will become hysteric and the Liberal Party will use that to play up the heartlessness of the Conservatives. They are looking far ahead and are hoping they can create the circumstances where they will only be in the political wilderness for one election cycle.The other reason they are releasing all these new spending programs is even more odious than trying to win an election down the road. They are feathering the beds of themselves and their connected friends before they go out the door.The larger the spending program and the vaguer the mandate of the program is, the easier it will be to abuse it. Trudeau’s announcement of spending more than $2 billion to help develop Canada’s AI industry is a perfect example. Hundreds of contracts worth millions of dollars each are about to be handed out with little oversight, and no way to measure if they are achieving a tangible goal that benefits citizens. Rest assured, there are countless government insiders creating companies with AI development in the company description in anticipation of getting these juicy handouts. It’s going to be impossible to sift through them all to try and find which if any of the contractors are legitimate which is of course exactly the intent.The government spent $45 million tax dollars on a gun buyback program that didn’t buy a single gun. Does anybody really believe this administration can effectively control the evolution and development of artificial intelligence?The announcements have been coming hot and heavy and they are facing little scrutiny from legacy media outlets who have become dependent on handouts themselves.The Trudeau government is swirling the drain but the unprincipled parasites attached to it will be filling their pockets as fast as they can in the next 18 months or so. Canada is broken.