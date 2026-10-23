Opinion

MORGAN: Mark Carney must restore indigenous financial accountability

Ending the era of secret spending and bringing true transparency back to First Nations governance.
The Assembly of First Nations is pushing back against Prime Minister Mark Carney’s attempt to accelerate approvals for major “nation-building” projects, warning that fixed timelines could undermine indigenous consultation and consent.
The Assembly of First Nations is pushing back against Prime Minister Mark Carney’s attempt to accelerate approvals for major “nation-building” projects, warning that fixed timelines could undermine indigenous consultation and consent.Image courtesy of ChatGPT/CBC
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Justin Trudeau
Indigenous
Mark Carney
Opinion
Opinion Column
Land Claims
financial transparency
first nations governments
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