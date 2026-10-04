Opinion

MORGAN: Mark Carney’s mass immigration obsession will turn Canada into the EU

The mass immigration pause was just an illusion as Ottawa prepares to reopen the floodgates (again).
Mark Carney and Mass Immigration
Mark Carney and Mass ImmigrationImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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European Union
Mass Immigration
Mark Carney
New York Times
Opinion
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