MORGAN: Mass immigration crushes nations

Mass immigration has become problematic in every developed nation on earth. Migrants from Islamic nations have been flooding en masse into European and North American countries and they are integrating poorly to say the least. As migrant-based disorder spreads and riots break out, defenders of the status quo are trying to quell all debate by labelling people as “far right” and of course as racists.Nothing will improve until frank discourse is to be had. In the UK, free speech is being attacked while citizens raising concerns are being insulted and sidelined as intolerant and racist. This only enrages people who have legitimate concerns and adds pressure to an already explosive environment. Tensions have been rising in every European nation for years as periodic riots break out.Let’s get to the true heart of things. The elephant in the room that few want to talk about.The problematic migrants are predominantly Islamic.Religions and cultures are thought systems. They can be changed and people have choices. It is not the same as race and it is wrong to label people critical of religious practices as racists.We certainly have no issue in critiquing Christian practices when they lead to intolerance. Opponents to same-sex relationships based on biblical interpretation and churches that practice garbage such as “conversion therapy” are widely and loudly condemned. Sometimes, they are even charged with hate crimes. The developed world has accepted same-sex relationships and marriages and most support the full protection of LGTBQ rights within their countries.Hell, even “misgendering” somebody who is identifying as something aside from their born gender can lead to calls for a person’s cancelation.Islamic states on the other hand illegalize every aspect of LQBTQ relationships and often literally kill them. Women in Islamic nations are considered second-class citizens and the treatment of them is appalling. Human rights in Islamic nations are rarely considered important and democracy is unheard of.Islamic nations tend to be rife with internal wars as well as they tend to attack minorities within them from Kurds to Shia or Sunni Muslims depending on which sect is dominant. There is an inherent sense of intolerance of other faiths or even interpretations of Islam within their nations. Currently in Bangladesh, Islamic radicals are targeting and attacking Christian and Hindu minorities. They just don’t get along with others anywhere. Despite all this, critique of the Islamic culture that stunts development and fosters such violence and intolerance tends to be silenced.Is it surprising that migrants from Islamic nations become insular when they manage to reach developed nations?While people are constantly fleeing Islamic nations by the millions, many of them insist on trying to turn their new homes into the same theocratic dumps they escaped from. They enjoy the safety and prosperity of Western nations, but loath the diversity of faiths and the tolerant, secular societies. They become isolated within pockets of Islamic communities and radicalism sprouts.Citizens are tiring of Islamic-based protests becoming increasingly aggressive and targeting local Jews in Western nations. Let’s not pretend this isn’t Islamic-based. The blocking of Toronto streets for mass prayers in support of Hamas made things rather clear. Certainly, there are many non-Islamic, woke, useful idiots who join the pro-Hamas protests. They are simply a minority of fools looking for a cause. The existence of “Queers for Palestine” demonstrates the self-destructive idiocy some people are capable of.No other faith has rioted over the comments of a beauty pageant or murdered people over the publication of cartoons aside from Islam.In Halifax, a lesbian couple was surrounded by a large group of Islamic migrants last June. Homophobic slurs were directed at the pair before the group moved in and severely beat them. The incident quietly fell by the wayside and charges have yet to be laid. Why are authorities so reticent to speak out on such an egregious hate crime?No, not every Muslim is radical or dangerous. We can’t keep pretending that Islam doesn’t spawn far more dangerous radicals than every other faith on the planet, though. That’s not racism, that’s just statistics. We can’t fix this problem if we don’t start talking about it.How about we apply just half of the critique of Islam that we offer to Christianity?Aside from the cultural background of the mass migrants, we need to discuss the volume.Canada can’t sustain the millions of people entering the country. Healthcare, education, justice, and every other social service is becoming overwhelmed. Housing is becoming scarce and expensive for native Canadians and new Canadians alike. These pressures are also leading to friction between cultures.Calling for a cut in mass immigration has nothing to do with race or tolerance. It’s a matter of economics. Supply and demand are lost concepts among the woke but even they must be realizing some of the economic pressures being brought by mass immigration. Nothing will improve if we are afraid to speak out and point out the obvious.We can still avoid the fate of the UK, but we need to speak out frankly and loudly now.