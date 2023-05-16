Ambulances waiting at Rockyview hospital
By Cory Morgan

Last weekend, some health care statistics were quietly released with little fanfare. Today, legacy media has already forgotten them. This is a pity because the dramatic improvement in waiting times for ambulances due to new policies implemented by the UCP should be making headlines.

As recently as last fall, Albertans were dying while waiting for ambulance service. One of the worst cases was with an elderly woman who bled out after a dog attack just minutes away from Calgary’s largest hospital while waiting roughly 40 minutes for an ambulance to arrive. Red alert periods in Calgary and Edmonton where there were no ambulances available were commonplace. Meanwhile, rural ambulances were pulled into urban centres, forcing local fire departments and police to take on paramedic roles as they desperately transported injured people to hospitals.

Tags

Senior Columnist & Host

Cory Morgan is a Senior Alberta Columnist and the Host the Cory Morgan Show for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Calgary Headquarters. He previously served as Opinion Editor.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.