Sign with counter-campaign
By Cory Morgan

Sign wars in election campaigns are usually predictable affairs. 

Candidates try to get signs displayed on the lawns of citizens while filling every possible public space with more signs as they try to gain name recognition. 

Tags

Senior Columnist & Host

Cory Morgan is a Senior Alberta Columnist and the Host the Cory Morgan Show for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Calgary Headquarters. He previously served as Opinion Editor.

Recommended for you

(6) comments

eldon628
eldon628

Great job Cory!! I enjoy your articles. This alone should tell any thinking person that the UCP are the thinkers who can move our province forward.

Report Add Reply
klcarterdp
klcarterdp

That one could also be turned into a campaign positive for the UCP. Something with bright colours and "Danielle Smith an leader you can trust" Eyes are drawn to bright colours so it need not be big just readable and in front of the NDP ones :)

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

It definitely is about trust. We can sure trust Notley to s crew it all up, once again. Carbon Tax, highest minimum wage in North America that made the working poor even poorer, tax increases left right and center, gender neutral bathrooms in schools that forced girls go to use the facilities at Tim Hortons, the entire school curriculum turned upside down and let's not forget Bill 6. Hey, but she offered free light bulbs to those who wanted them. Talking about lights, we pay about 3 x as much for electricity now because of Notley's plan to go 'green'.

Report Add Reply
00676
00676

Notley goes on and on and on about trust when clearly we know she’s the one that can’t be trusted.

Report Add Reply
james.morris
james.morris

[thumbup]100%

Report Add Reply
CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

The moronic NDP campaign suffers another humiliation. After Notley’s dismal performance in the debate, one must wonder what basis anyone would have to vote for these clowns.

And, to make matters worse, a vote for Notley is a de facto vote for Jagmeet Singh and Justin Trudeau.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.