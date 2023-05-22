Sign wars in election campaigns are usually predictable affairs.
Candidates try to get signs displayed on the lawns of citizens while filling every possible public space with more signs as they try to gain name recognition.
The signs are typically pretty basic. They will include the candidate's name in large print, a short campaign slogan in smaller print, a website in even smaller print, and occasionally some of the larger signs will have a picture of the candidate.
If there is controversy to be found in sign wars, it is usually one candidate accusing the other of vandalizing their signs. More often than not, the vandals are just kids or drunks. Once in awhile, a candidate may run afoul of local sign placement bylaws and be chided by local authorities. Forgettable incidents of little consequence.
Occasionally, creative sign campaigns can catch the public eye. The "Burma-Shave" sign campaign was a fantastic marketing effort in the 1920s. While the shaving cream itself has been long forgotten, the sign campaign itself inspired similar sign tactics that are used today.
In this Alberta election, the Notley NDP did something different. They put out dozens if not hundreds of large signs with an image of UCP leader Danielle Smith's head impaled upon a weathervane accompanied by a the question: "What will she do next?"
The intent was presumably to imply Smith is unpredictable and indecisive.
It was an odd tactic. Negative campaigns are not new but parties usually don't go out of their way to highlight their opponents with signs.
Somebody in the UCP war room recognized an opportunity and their response was brilliant.
Small signs were printed with the same background colours as the NDP attack signs and they had slogans printed on them in answer to the question.
The signs said things such as "Make streets safe" and "Cut taxes".
The signs were then placed on wire stakes in front of the NDP attack signs which effectively turned them into positive campaign signs for the UCP.
The NDP likely spent tens of thousands in having so many full colour 8x4 campaign signs for the initiative and for under a thousand dollars the UCP turned the signs into an asset for themselves.
Perhaps the funniest part of all is how the NDP campaign reacted.
In what was clearly a rushed effort, they have had signs made with two colors and the simple statement of "This election is about leadership and trust." They replaced every one of their original attack signs with them. They didn't even bother to try and use party colours or come up with a good slogan. They just wanted to replace their attack-signs with something benign as fast as humanly possible.
Campaigns are always studied after the fact. All parties look to see what worked and didn't work.
The NDP attack-sign debacle will be used as an example of what not to do for many elections to come.
With only a week remaining in the campaign, it is still anybody's game. The battle of the signs though, has been decisively won by the UCP.
Cory Morgan is a Senior Alberta Columnist and the Host the Cory Morgan Show for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Calgary Headquarters.
(6) comments
Great job Cory!! I enjoy your articles. This alone should tell any thinking person that the UCP are the thinkers who can move our province forward.
That one could also be turned into a campaign positive for the UCP. Something with bright colours and "Danielle Smith an leader you can trust" Eyes are drawn to bright colours so it need not be big just readable and in front of the NDP ones :)
It definitely is about trust. We can sure trust Notley to s crew it all up, once again. Carbon Tax, highest minimum wage in North America that made the working poor even poorer, tax increases left right and center, gender neutral bathrooms in schools that forced girls go to use the facilities at Tim Hortons, the entire school curriculum turned upside down and let's not forget Bill 6. Hey, but she offered free light bulbs to those who wanted them. Talking about lights, we pay about 3 x as much for electricity now because of Notley's plan to go 'green'.
Notley goes on and on and on about trust when clearly we know she’s the one that can’t be trusted.
[thumbup]100%
The moronic NDP campaign suffers another humiliation. After Notley’s dismal performance in the debate, one must wonder what basis anyone would have to vote for these clowns.
And, to make matters worse, a vote for Notley is a de facto vote for Jagmeet Singh and Justin Trudeau.
