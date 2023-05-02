Paul Hinman
Courtesy of CBC

When somebody sent me a note saying Paul Hinman had started and was leading yet another new registered political party in Alberta, I couldn't believe it. I had to go to the Elections Alberta website to confirm it and even then I had to look twice. 

The Wildrose Loyalty Coalition was registered as soon as the writ for the provincial election dropped and the leader is none other than Paul Hinman. 

Senior Columnist & Host

Cory Morgan is a Senior Alberta Columnist and the Host the Cory Morgan Show for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Calgary Headquarters. He previously served as Opinion Editor.

(4) comments

Richard Bilovus
Richard Bilovus

I lost any respect I had for Hinman. If he cared a rats @ss for Alberta he would have waited until after this election .... and watch Rachel get decimated. But nope. He wants to stab the UCP (Danielle Smith) in the back by splitting the conservative vote AGAIN. He is a vengeful, self-centred jerk.

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Anyone with a shred of conservatism in their blood has to vote UCP this time round. The stakes are too high.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

I'm voting UCP. I'm onboard with a big part of Hinman's platform BUT I WILL NOT split the vote.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Seriously?

