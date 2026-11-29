After the first day of the UCP AGM, I was struggling to find a word to describe the atmosphere. The turnout was massive, the affair was efficiently run, and the facilities were good. But there was something that just felt off. I have attended countless AGMs over the years and the vibe was different at this one. If I had to describe it in one word, I would say it was subdued.These events are usually upbeat and celebratory. The people at the AGM this year weren’t morose or dejected, but they weren’t excited either. It felt as if they were going through obligatory motions rather than diving into a party building exercise in preparation to win the next general election. AGMs aren’t rallies and much of the business will always be mundane, but part of the goal is also to rally the troops and keep morale high. The UCP missed that mark this year.This isn’t to say the event wasn’t a success. It was the largest political event of its kind held in Canadian history. While there are grumblings within the membership, there was no outburst of open rebellion, and no signs of an internal rupture overwhelmed the business of the gathering. The party maintained the messaging and media members couldn’t come away with a story of an AGM that had gone off the rails. The policy deliberation went without a hitch and there were no odd outbursts at open microphones which could make national news.The internal division remains in the party though and it could be felt. During the latter part of the Saturday during the bear pit session, groups of establishment loyalists were strategically gathered in clusters near the front of the room to hysterically applaud and try to overwhelm some of the booing that erupted when statements pushing against independence minded members came from the stage. It was clearly contrived and felt as genuine as a laugh light coming on for a sitcom audience encouraging reactions even when a joke falls flat. Its all part of the political game though and the grumpiness within the membership still isn’t at a point where they were prepared to walk out of the room. The party establishment is safe. For now.During AGMs, the main event is usually the speech from the leader. On mid-day Saturday, Premier Smith took to the stage to deliver her keynote address. The silence during the first half of her presentation was almost awkward. With thousands of people gathered, you could hear pin drop in the room. My Western Standard compatriot Josh Andrus dropped his phone on the broadcast platform we were seated on to make the point, and it echoed through the giant room. As with the rest of the gathering, while the audience wasn’t booing or disruptive, they weren’t openly enthusiastic either.The speech did pick up tempo toward the end, and the obligatory standing ovation was given to the premier when it finished. Perhaps 10% of the room remained seated. Again though, having attended many of these gatherings there usually is an extended roar of approval and applause. What I saw was a lukewarm room going through the motions.Critique of Ottawa was noticeable in its absence. Smith has invested a great deal of political capital in working visibly with Mark Carney. Regionalists will be poised to explode if the premier doesn’t produce some results soon. Smith was roundly booed at the party AGM in Edmonton when she announced her MOU with the prime minister in 2025, and so far all we have seen is more announcements with no real progress on a pipeline. People are tiring of ribbon cuttings while no earth is moving.The showing of all three Western premiers on the Friday night was the highest point of the convention. The sight of a united bloc of premiers was welcomed, and I heard many speak of how exciting that development could be. The enthusiasm was mostly directed at BC Premier Doerkson’s address rather than Smith’s.Part of the reason for the funereal tempo in the room during the premier’s speech could be seen in the back part of the room where massive swaths of seats remained empty. With over 8,400 people registered for the convention, it would be anticipated that it would be standing room only during the high point of a keynote speech.One reason for the absence of bums in seats is that a significant number of people had been bused in solely for the purpose of voting in the party board elections. They arrived in charter coaches, registered for the AGM, cast their ballots for directors, and got back on the buses to leave. I witnessed it myself. Some people claimed that the people arriving on buses were farmers who only had time to cast a ballot and then leave to get back to work on the farm. That was the most absurd excuse. Harvest is finished, farmers drive their own trucks, and from the buses I witnessed loading up, the occupants didn’t look like typical Albertan farmers. Unless there is a cluster of farmers of Middle Eastern descent somewhere in the province I haven’t heard of.The Western Standard's David Wiechnik asked Finance Minister Jason Nixon about the buses and his response was almost as ridiculous as the claim it was farmers. He said “This province is a very big place and so if you’re making the decision to come all the way down from a place like Grande Prairie and to return to your farms and your families, that’s a long trip.”It beggars belief that folks from Northern Alberta spent $400 each to ride a bus all the way to Calgary to cast a ballot for a regional zone director and then turn around and leave.The party holds elections for half of its party directors every year. This year’s election was different in that it had turned into a proxy battle between independence minded candidates and candidates supported by the party establishment. A slate of “unity candidates” was highly promoted and it ended up sweeping all of the board positions. Busing in groups of party members to win nominations, leadership races and other types of races is not a new tactic and it’s hardly unique to the UCP’s events. The most effective way to stack such affairs is to gather blocs from ethnic communities who will vote in the direction a community leader instructs them to. It’s not illegal and it’s not terribly unusual. It’s how sausage is made in political parties.Most of the genuine delegates to the AGM were first-time attendees to this sort of event and they were less than thrilled in seeing how some things are done. When the slate of winners in the board elections was announced, the reaction from the room was muted to say the least. Aside from the staged clappers at the front of the room, most quietly sat back. The bloc voters had come and gone, and the room was half full at best by that point.The party is unified for now, albeit by some less than savory tactics in the board elections. It can’t be determined exactly who gathered and organized the busloads of voters nor exactly who they voted for. But most people have a pretty good idea.It will be forgotten by most folks though. Party boards tend to operate in the background, and the public at large barely knows they exist, much less knows what sort of slate they were elected upon. A potential flashpoint of internal dissent was quelled, and the party will move on.The policy deliberations went smoothly. The motion to end land acknowledgements in government-managed institutions was accepted by the vast majority of the room. The government is unlikely to act on it, but a point of principle was made. Party policies are only suggestions to the leader and caucus rather than mandates. Likewise, the motion to introduce right to work legislation to allow voluntary union membership easily passed but I would be shocked to see the government poking that hornet’s nest in an election year.If I were to offer a letter grade to the AGM this year, I would give it a C. The UCP brass didn’t need to knock the event out of the park. They just needed to make sure it didn’t go off the rails in a way which could embarrass or divide the party further. They managed that.The shift from the grassroots-style politics of the Wildrose Party into the top-down style of politics of the Progressive Conservative Party was evident. Members on the ground are uncomfortable with it, but not ready to overthrow the party over it either. The UCP can now focus on election preparation for next year’s vote. In the longer game though, there is a malaise building within the membership which could be felt this weekend. If they don’t find a way to reignite grassroots enthusiasm after next year’s election, we can look forward to the political cycle continuing as the members either rebel from within or form another party. It’s the Alberta way. Hopefully the party establishment understands the warning they got over the weekend with the less than ecstatic reception it got from members. Think of it like that low growl an upset dog offers. It may not be ready to bit yet, but its letting you know that it's running out of patience.