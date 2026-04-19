Opinion

MORGAN: Premier Smith — drop the ‘if’ and schedule the Alberta independence referendum now

Blocking a democratic vote won't kill the movement — it will radicalize it.
Premier Danielle Smith at the Alberta Next panel in Airdrie on Sept. 15.
Premier Danielle Smith at the Alberta Next panel in Airdrie on Sept. 15. X screenshot
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Referendum
Danielle Smith
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Opinion
Western
Western Independence
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