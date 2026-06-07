Opinion

MORGAN: Premier Smith is flirting with political suicide

The Alberta premier says she opposes independence, but her aggressive campaign against the movement could alienate thousands of UCP members and spark a backlash from within her own base.
Danielle Smith
Danielle SmithWS/David Wiechnik
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