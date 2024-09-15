Opinion

MORGAN: Public trust in governments is shattered

"They remember the satisfied gleam in Mayor Jyoti Gondek’s eye as she maintained pandemic restrictions and the contempt in her voice when she spoke to citizens."
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek offered an update on the water main break.
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek offered an update on the water main break. City of Calgary/YouTube
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Yyc
Calgary
Jyoti Gondek
Vaccine Mandates
Yyccc
COVID-19
Watermain break

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news