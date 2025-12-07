MORGAN: Quit pretending we need indigenous consent!

Albertans are rightly skeptical of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed between Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney to build a new pipeline to the Pacific coast. That skepticism morphed into hostile cynicism last weekend as Smith found herself booed at her own AGM in Edmonton at the very mention of the agreement.Considering the messaging from Ottawa on the issue, though, why on earth should Albertans believe for a second that Carney genuinely wants a pipeline developed?If Carney truly supports what the MOU proposes, he will come right out and address the misinformation surrounding the proposed project. He must make it abundantly clear that neither the province of BC nor the indigenous bands within it have veto authority over the project. So far, he has refused to do so..LUCYK: Medical waitlist deaths climb, but do governments even notice?.It’s not a matter of opinion. It’s a matter of the Canadian constitution.Interprovincial infrastructure is federal domain. BC has no more authority to block a pipeline from Alberta than Alberta has the authority to block a railway line to BC. David Eby’s blustering opposition has no power behind it constitutionally, and he should be reminded of that.More importantly, indigenous bands have no veto authority over any projects..Canada’s constitution requires the nation to consult with indigenous bands when proposing projects that may impact treaty rights. A pipeline doesn’t impact treaty rights unless it crosses treaty land, but consulting indigenous folks is still a nice gesture. Particularly those who may live near the right of way. After consultation, though, there are no further obligations.Whether it’s with pipelines or with provincial independence, there has been a pervasive myth surrounding the veto abilities of indigenous bands. To be blunt, they haven’t one. Native reserves aren’t sovereign nations, no matter what they like to call themselves, and their consent is not required to develop land. This has been affirmed by the Supreme Court numerous times..LETTERS: Honour Steven Guilbeault.Political cowardice has become so entrenched with this issue that Liberal government members have been forced to apologize for telling the truth. Recently, in a rare demonstration of personal principles, Justice Minister Sean Fraser dared to utter the truth that indigenous people have no veto power over projects. Within 24 hours, Fraser issued a groveling apology. For telling the truth!.Currently, Liberal MP and Parliamentary Secretary for Artificial Intelligence & Digital Innovation, Taleeb Noormohamed, has been saying on social media and in a CBC interview that indigenous consent is required to get a pipeline constructed. So far, Taleeb’s claims have gone unchallenged by the prime minister’s office. Is he a rogue MP, or is he speaking for the party? Liberal discipline is usually tight when its members go off message, yet Taleeb is carrying on without hindrance..HANNAFORD: MAID expansion rolls on, no matter how Health Canada spins it.Premier Danielle Smith is taking a lot of heat from her party membership over signing a deal that attaches many conditions upon Alberta’s industries when it appears unlikely that the pipeline may ever be approved. She must demand that Prime Minister Carney clarifies whether he expects consent from indigenous bands and the province of BC to get the job done. No humming and hawing. No weasel words. Just a yes or no answer.If the answer is that he expects consent from indigenous bands and the province, Smith may as well use the MOU for toilet paper since that’s all the value it has. There will never be consensus, and if the prime minister abdicates his role as the central authority on these issues, we are all just wasting each other’s time..Respectful and meaningful consultation is important. Indigenous citizens must have their concerns heard and addressed when reasonably possible. Having their participation in projects is great too, and many will. Not all will approve, though, and rest assured, environmental activists will elevate them to some fabricated hereditary roles and use them as props for opposition. The federal government must be firm in stating that the project will continue despite some opponents, but so far, it’s been as firm as a piece of overcooked spaghetti on the issue.No private investor is going to touch the project without assurances of it being completed, and no companies are going to expand production in Alberta without expanded ability to get their products to market..EDITORIAL: BC Conservatives must unite or watch the socialist BC NDP hold power.Then, it will truly be time for Albertans to ask what the point of remaining in Confederation is, and it will be time to put that to the question on a referendum. The province can’t become any more landlocked than it already is.