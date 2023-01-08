Slain constable

Justyna Pierzchala and Michal Pierzchala eulogize their brother, OPP Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala. Pierzchala was shot dead Dec. 27, 2022. A repeat violent offender is one of two people charged with his murder

Canadians were horrified with the murder of 28-year-old OPP constable Grzegorz "Greg" Pierzchala last December.

Horror turned to outrage upon the discovery one of the murderers had a long history of violent crimes, including charges for assault against a peace officer. Yet, he had been released on bail. Randall McKenzie had been in and out of prison repeatedly for violent crimes. He was banned from possessing firearms. Despite demonstrating so many signs of violent tendencies, McKenzie was granted bail after a recent arrest where he was found with a firearm. Due to Canada’s lax criminal justice system, an innocent young police officer was murdered by a man who never should have been free to commit the crime.

Grzegorz Pierzchala

Tags

Senior Columnist & Host

Cory Morgan is a Senior Alberta Columnist and the Host the Cory Morgan Show for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Calgary Headquarters. He previously served as Opinion Editor.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Skid
Skid

Indigenous are not overly represented in jail, criminals are. Indigenous are overwhelmingly represented in fetal alcohol syndrome babies turning into psychotic killers.

Report Add Reply
Maloneisright
Maloneisright

Trudeau/Mendicino aim is to disarm Canadian hunters, farmers and sport shooters leaving the native reserves fully armed under some make believe Indigenous rights and armed gang bangers.

Report Add Reply
Frank Jack
Frank Jack

What ever happened to equality before the law? Last time I checked that was supposed to apply to the victim AND the suspect.

Now we’re in anther sick woke reality that amounts to nothing more than racism of low expectations:

- White person slits someone’s throat: “you get life without parole, you should have known better and are dangerous to our community”

- Aboriginal person silts someone’s throat: “you must have been driven to do it by all those British red coats 300 years ago, remit yourself to the nearest healing lodge for 2-weeks”

Report Add Reply
MrFred
MrFred

Tamara committed no "crime" except to fight for freedom, but she sat and rotted in jail. Great turdhole system!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.